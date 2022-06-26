Dillon Danis makes bold claim of finishing Khamzat Chimaev and Shavkat Rakhmonov within one round

Dillon Danis took to Instagram and made a bold claim of being able to finish both Khamzat Chimaev and Shavkat Rakhmonov within one round if their paths were to cross in the future.

The post shows both No.3 and No.15-ranked welterweights in a potential face-off with an attached caption saying simply “One Day.”

Dillon Danis commented on the image with his bold claim:

Khamzat Chimaev is coming off his biggest career win after defeating Gilbert Burns at UFC 273. After three rounds of fighting, it was his 11th consecutive victory and the first secured via judges' decision. It’s rumored that the Russian fighter could take on Colby Covington next.

Shavkat Rakhmonov also has an unblemished professional record that features 16 consecutive wins. The former M-1 Championship welterweight champion was successful in finishing all of his opponents without going to the judges' decision. Most recently, he submitted Neil Magny with a guillotine choke in the second round at UFC Vegas 57. The victory led to fans saying they’d like to see him take on Chimaev next.

Dillon Danis is also unbeaten but is significantly less experienced in pro-MMA, sporting a 2-0 record. He won both of his Bellator fights via submission. A BJJ black belt under Marcelo Garcia, Danis is an acclaimed grappler who won the IBJJF Pan Championship No-Gi in 2016. This led to him being hired by Conor McGregor as a grappling instructor when the Irishman was preparing himself for a rematch against Nate Diaz at UFC 202.

Khamzat Chimaev trains with Darren Till’s next opponent

‘Borz’ was recently spotted training with Jack Hermansson at the Frontline Academy Hasle in Oslo, Norway. The Swedish-born Norwegian is scheduled to fight ‘Gorilla’ at UFC Fight Night 208 in London. This raised some questions by fans, as Chimaev’s relationship with Till is well documented.

It’s hard to say what was Khamzat Chimaev’s motivation to train with his friend's upcoming opponent or if he shared any inside information on the Englishman. The only known connection between Chimaev and Hermansson is that they squared off at Bulldog Fight Night 9 in a freestyle wrestling bout in which 'Borz' won on points.

The UFC middleweight affair between Darren Till and Jack Hermansson will serve as the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall. The event will take place on July 23, 2022, at the O2 Arena in London, England. Both fighters will try to bounce back after losses as Till lost to Derek Brunson at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till and Hermansson is coming off a loss to Sean Strickland at UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland.

