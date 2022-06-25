Watch: Fan made mashup video of Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till is so hilarious, it's going viral

Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till have been spending a lot of time together since becoming training partners. Their friendship has generated some great moments in the UFC and on the internet where the pair are the subject of many memes.

Dubbed the 'Smesh Bros.' by fans, Till and Chimaev are an unlikely pair. One is a brash and loud Liverpudian, the other a quiet-spoken Chechen. That's led to Twitter user 'TheArtofWar' creating a hilarious mash-up imagining if Chimaev started talking like Till. Watch the viral clip below, originally captioned:

"Khazmat has been spending way too much time with Darren Till"

The tweet and subsequent reposts on ESPN's MMA account have garnered tens of thousands of likes, and not just from fans of the sport. Amongst the fighters commenting and laughing are Aljamain Sterling, Tyron Woodley, and Belal Muhammad. Darren Till and Khamzat Chimaev also joined in on the fun, dropping laugh emoticons into the comments section.

Khamzat Chimaev photographed training with Darren Till's next opponent

Darren Till is set to face Jack Hermansson in one of the most important matches of his UFC career. 'The Gorilla' is on a 1-4 skid and risks dropping out of relevance if he doesn't beat 'The Joker' at UFC London on July 23.

Considering how close Till and Chimaev are, the last thing many fans expected to see was Hermansson training with 'Borz.' But photos posted online by both Chimaev and Hermansson confirm that they were training together recently.

Given how tight-knit the MMA community in Chimaev's home of Sweden is, it makes sense that he and Hermansson would end up training together sometimes. The two recently participated in a grappling match at Bulldog Fight Night 9 in November 2021, so this isn't the first time the two have tested each other's strength.

However, many fans have expressed shock and dismay at Khamzat Chimaev's latest controversial choice in training partners. The pair-up would be fine normally, just not when Chimaev's friend Darren Till has to face 'The Joker' in a month.

Jack Hermansson comes into UFC London 2-3 over his last five fights, with the most recent a decision loss to Sean Strickland in February. He's also looking to vault back into middleweight title contention with a win over Till on July 23.

