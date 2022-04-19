Darren Till reveals whether future training plans involve Khamzat Chimaev - "He's a brother for life"

Darren Till and Khamzat Chimaev were inseparable leading up to Chimaev's pivotal fight against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273. Till travelled to Sweden to train with Chimaev at Allstar Training Center. Chimaev partied with Till in Las Vegas. The two even minted an extremely popular series of 'Smesh Bros' NFTs together.

Now that UFC 273 is done and Khamzat Chimaev victorious, the partnership does not end. Darren Till talked to Submission Radio about what's next and said:

"I'm going back to Team Kaobon, obviously Colin Heron in my opinion is the best coach in the world. He's me coach for life and that'll never change. But it broadened my horizons a little bit, which you're allowed to do. Khamzat is going to come over for a little bit and train. And we might go back to Sweden, do some training, see what's happening. Now with this partnership and this relationship and this brotherhood, the opportunities are endless. And obviously what we've built here with Khamzat with regards to BlockAsset. It's a big partnership, not only of business, but of friendship and relationships. He's a brother for life. Smesh Bros for life."

Till has admitted he hopes all this time working with Chimaev will help him turn a corner and get back to his winning ways.

After a career-defining twelve months in 2017-2018 that saw Darren Till go 4-0 with wins over Donald Cerrone and Stephen Thompson, 'The Gorilla' slumped hard. He lost a title fight against Tyron Woodley and then went 1-3 against top tier talent like Jorge Masvidal, Robert Whittaker, and Derek Brunson.

Darren Till is hoping to get on a rumored UFC Liverpool card in July

While nothing has been officially announced, numerous sources are reporting that the UFC will return to Liverpool, UK in July. Asked by Submission Radio if he wanted a fight in his hometown, Till said:

“Of course, yeah. Main event in Liverpool, take over the show, that’s me ... We’ll see. Me and Dana speak a lot. Every day… we’ve got a good relationship.”

Al Zullino @phre BREAKING: UFC is returning to the UK in July, per sources.



Location TBC, but more than likely it's going to be in Liverpool, I'm told. BREAKING: UFC is returning to the UK in July, per sources.Location TBC, but more than likely it's going to be in Liverpool, I'm told.

As for an opponent, Till has been feuding with Uriah Hall, who accused the Liverpudian of being scared to fight him. Till joked:

“I don’t know, my options are open. I just want the right fight for me. It’d be probably hard taking the Uriah Hall fight. I’m quite… I gotta… I’m scared of Uriah Hall (laughs). He’s a beast.”

While a main event probably isn't in the cards for Till, the UFC would be foolish not to put him on a card in his hometown, especially with all the extra heat he's been generating alongside Khamzat Chimaev.

