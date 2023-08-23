Dillon Danis’ net worth: Exploring the jiu-jitsu star’s financial prospects in wake of Corinna Kopf’s allegations

Dillon Danis is undoubtedly among the most polarizing personalities in mixed martial arts today. The 30-year-old jiu-jitsu maestro first tasted the spotlight after Conor McGregor roped him in as a grappling coach before his highly anticipated rematch against Nate Diaz at UFC 202.

Danis competes in the Bellator welterweight division and was once considered among the most promising MMA fighters in the world. However, 'El Jefe' has only two professional bouts on his resume and last fought in June 2019. During his long stretches of inactivity, Danis infamously chose to cultivate his identity as a prolific internet troll instead of working on making a return to the sport.

Dillon Danis is now booked to face Logan Paul in a boxing match on October 14. Using his unique trash-talking skills, Danis has been relentlessly trolling Paul on social media and even dragged his fiancee Nina Agdal into their rivalry.

Recently, popular influencer Corinna Kopf came to Paul's rescue and berated Danis for being "broke" and "sleeping on his friend's couch." While Danis didn't directly dispute the accusations, many fans debated Danis' net worth.

As a Bellator welterweight contender, Dillon Danis reportedly got paid between $100,000 and $120,000 for each of his two outings. Considering he won both his fights, there may be a possibility of earning bonuses. Furthermore, Danis' association with Conor McGregor is undoubtedly highly profitable.

Dillon Danis claims he'll make more money fighting Logan Paul than most UFC champions

It seems Dillon Danis is set to secure the biggest paycheck of his career after his boxing match against Logan Paul. The polarizing Bellator welterweight contender recently opened up about his highly anticipated boxing debut and claimed he's making more money fighting 'The Maverick' than several UFC champions, barring a few.

'The Maverick' is set to welcome Dillon Danis to the world of professional boxing on October 14 at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in Manchester, England.

It's no secret that high-profile boxers make much more money than most MMA stars, and that trend has continued in the influencer boxing realm. Given the life-changing paydays that celebrity boxing offers, it's unsurprising to see MMA stars fight influencers in the squared circle.

In a recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast, 'El Jefe' was asked how bigger is the boxing paycheck compared to MMA. He replied:

"It's a lot bigger... I'm making more than anybody in the UFC besides Izzy [Israel Adesanya], Conor [McGregor], and maybe Islam [Makhachev]. Definitely making more than Volk [Alexander Volkanovski], and all those guys and I haven't fought in four years."

