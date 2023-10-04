Dillon Danis opens up about the 'best advice' Drake gave him on managing drinking habits

Dillon Danis revealed the helpful advice that Drake gave him about limiting your drinking when you’re famous.

In June 2019, Danis secured his second first-round submission win under the Bellator banner. Unfortunately, he hasn’t fought since then for various reasons, with two severe knee surgeries being the primary cause.

While recovering from his career-threatening injuries, ‘El Jefe’ endured dark times that he’s been recently opening up about. Those depressing parts of his life featured an overabundance of drinking and partying, which he has since taken control of.

During an appearance on FLAGRANT, Danis mentioned how the legendary rapper Drake offered him advice that helped him slow down his drinking habits. ‘El Jefe’ had this to say:

“I used to go to the bar and order 30 shots for everybody. I would do it at every bar, order 30-40 shots…I was more of like a sipper [before the knee injury]. I used to do the fake, like in the club, put my tongue on it every time I would drink. Drake taught me that. I asked him one time.”

Danis continued:

“I was like, ‘Dude, how do you deal with the alcohol and controlling things.’ He was like, ‘when these guys give me drinks, throw it over the shoulder.’ He goes, ‘you just have to know when you have to do your sh*t. That was some of the best advice I ever got.”

Watch Dillon Danis talk about the advice that Drake gave him below, starting at 1:43:11:

Dillon Danis had s***idal thoughts after going through two knee surgeries

Dillon Danis has gained a reputation for being a troll who hasn’t fought in over four years. With that said, the 30-year-old has been brutally honest about his struggles while recovering from his knee injury.

During an interview on The MMA Hour, Danis hinted at overcoming s***idal thoughts because of his fighting career being in jeopardy:

“No, but it got to the point that maybe I was never gonna be alive again…You go from f*cking training and being so good, and then just sitting there in a f*cking cast, you can’t move. You don’t know if you’re ever going to be the same.”

On October 14, Dillon Danis is scheduled to make his highly-anticipated return to combat sports. The controversial jiu-jitsu practitioner will face Logan Paul in a six-round exhibition boxing match in the co-main event of “The Prime Card.”

Earlier this year, Danis was booked for similar circumstances against KSI. He pulled out before the fight due to undisclosed reasons, leading to his negative reputation for not showing up.

Therefore, it’ll be intriguing to see if ‘El Jefe’ does indeed take on Paul inside the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

Watch Danis discuss his dark times below, starting at 15:27:

