Dillon Danis points out the absence of coach Shane Mosley in Jake Paul's corner amidst leaked DM controversy

Dillon Danis, known for his long-standing feud with Jake Paul, has once again stirred up controversy by leaking apparent DMs from Paul's coach, Shane Mosley.

In his latest attempt to challenge and provoke combat sports athletes, Danis claimed that Mosley informed him that Paul had no intention of fighting him unless he was injured and would likely avoid the bout if Danis were healthy.

The alleged screenshots that Dillon Danis posted reveal Mosley advising the 29-year-old to keep his injury under wraps to increase the likelihood of securing the fight against Paul. He even suggested that faking the injury would appeal to Paul and his team, as they supposedly prefer to face a "crippled fighter."

Emphasizing the need for caution, Mosley warned Danis about Paul's tendency to infiltrate camps with spies, advising him to leak the news strategically to catch Paul's attention.

In yet another bombshell revelation, the screenshots strongly suggest Paul's alleged wrongdoings directed towards Shane Mosley and his girlfriend. The screenshots read:

"Jake did something pretty f**ked up to me and my girl. So I'm down to help you beat him... [It was] real f**ked up after everything we did for him."

Dillon Danis @dillondanis to eliminate any doubt here you go before they delete everything and try to save face. pic.twitter.com/HD7O5gs4uM

The situation takes a more contentious turn as Mosley conspicuously remained absent from the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz open workouts.

Fueling the controversy further, Dillon Danis took to Twitter to draw attention to Mosley's absence, simply tweeting:

"Damn."

Jake Paul responds to Dillon Danis allegedly releasing private DMs with Paul's trainer

In the lead-up to Jake Paul's highly anticipated return to boxing, controversy swirls once again as Dillon Danis enters the fray. 'The Problem Child' is set to make his boxing return in a ten-round showdown against Nate Diaz, under the guidance of renowned coach, 'Sugar' Shane Mosley.

However, tension has surfaced between Paul and Danis, who has been persistently linked to a boxing match with the YouTube sensation. Although no official bout materialized, Danis took to social media to reveal alleged private messages exchanged with Mosley.

In these messages, Paul's coach appears to suggest that the YouTuber sought an easy opponent and would avoid a challenging fight. To make matters more interesting, Mosley advised Danis to publicize an injury to create an opportunity for the bout to come to fruition.

Dillon Danis @dillondanis twitter.com/happypunchprom… stop the cap reason i’m not scrolling all the way down because there is more about how the fights are fixed but i don’t feel like dealing with a legal issue, i got training to do. pic.twitter.com/Z2BAwnWMnV

Jake Paul addressed Danis' recent tweets following the open workouts, stating:

"It’s fake. Stop asking stupid sh*t."