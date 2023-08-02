KSI has 3-word response to Dillon Danis exposing Jake Paul’s ‘crippled fighter’ selection criteria for picking opponents

KSI (whose real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams) addressed Dillon Danis' recent disclosure about Jake Paul's method of choosing his opponents.

Danis revealed a shocking fact when he shared direct messages he exchanged with Paul's coach, Shane Mosley, that shed light on the alleged fight manipulation.

'El Jefe' took to Twitter to present evidence of how Paul's team goes about selecting opponents for his bouts. The Bellator welterweight fighter, who has engaged in numerous exchanges with the YouTuber-turned-boxer, claimed that 'The Problem Child' wouldn't agree to fight him unless he knew Danis was dealing with an injury:

"Full Proof - Jake Paul's head coach claimed that Jake never intended to fight me unless I was handicapped, and he would dodge the fight if I were healthy."

"Knowing how J works...He and his team will love to fight a crippled fighter. But it has to be leaked the right way so they believe it. That would be my thought...He and his team is scared cause your a real fighter...So playing hurt is key for you I think...If you get smart and he hears it from the right person that your knee is gone...he will make the fight I bet."

KSI took note of Danis' disclosure and responded by expressing doubts about the truthfulness of the information presented:

"IT’S REAL 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂'

KSI backs down from facing Jake Paul and claims he may retire from boxing shortly

After months of rumors, the boxing match between KSI and Tommy Fury has finally become a reality. The event is scheduled for October 14 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

However, following the announcement, 'The Nightmare' sent an ominous message about his future in the boxing world. Despite the excitement surrounding the bout with Fury, the English YouTuber hinted that he might be considering ending his brief professional boxing career.

This revelation has put the potential matchup against Jake Paul in doubt, with little confidence from Olayinka Williams that the much-discussed fight with Paul will ever materialize.

"KSI has said he believes he will retire from influencer boxing without fighting Jake Paul if he beats Tommy Fury on Oct 14th: "I feel like that's gonna be my final fight. I just don't see the Jake Paul fight happening."

