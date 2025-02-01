  • home icon
  Dillon Danis predicts Shara Magomedov will be "fraud checked" against Michael Venom Page in UFC Saudi Arabia

Dillon Danis predicts Shara Magomedov will be "fraud checked" against Michael Venom Page in UFC Saudi Arabia

By Imran
Modified Feb 01, 2025 19:20 GMT
Sharaputdin Magomedov vs. Michael Page
Dillon Danis (middle) weighs in on Shara Magomedov (left) vs. Michael Page (right). [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Shara Magomedov and Michael 'Venom' Page are all set to lock horns with each other in a middleweight showdown at UFC Fight Night 250 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Ahead of the bout, Dillon Danis took to social media and predicted the result.

Magomedov is undefeated in his four fights inside the octagon and is riding high on an impressive second-round knockout of Armen Petrosyan at UFC 308. On the other hand, Page is coming into the fight after losing to Ian Machado Garry at UFC 303.

The 30-year-old Dagestani is known for his striking, whereas his rival has a reputation for his unorthodox fighting style in which he blends a wide array of combat sports techniques. Predicting the fight, Danis took to his X account and wrote:

"Calling it now Shara Magomedov is getting fraud checked."

Danis has been in conflict with Dagestani fighters since the post-fight brawl between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor's team at UFC 229. Danis was a member of McGregor's corner team when Nurmagomedov jumped towards him outside the cage after defeating 'The Notorious.' A chaotic brawl followed the event leading to Danis' suspension for seven months besides a fine of $7500.

Shara Magomedov backs Islam Makhachev in his potential quest for middleweight belt

Islam Makhachev recently defended his UFC lightweight title against Renato Moicano at UFC 311. The reigning lightweight champion has repeatedly expressed his desire to move to another division and fight for another belt. He recently shared his thoughts on the possibility of facing Dricus du Plessis and claiming the middleweight title.

Shara Magomedov weighed in on the matter and backed Makhachev against 'Stillknocks.' Speaking to reporters at the UFC Fight Night 250 media day, he said:

"I think that’s right. I think Islam can make 185, easy. I think he’s got the right body for it and good skills for the middleweight. I think he can fight Du Plessis and have a really successful fight against Du Plessis."

Check out Shara Magomedov's comments on Islam Makhachev below (56:42):

Edited by Tejas Rathi
