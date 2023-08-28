Dillon Danis pretends to be concerned for Logan Paul's future marriage to Nina Agdal but seemingly stops himself to avoid getting sued  

The ongoing Dillon Danis-Logan Paul saga has generated a lot of buzz within the combat sports community. The two are slated to clash on October 14th in the co-main event of the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in Manchester, England.

Fueled by years of animosity and backstory, their feud has taken center stage on social media. Danis has chosen to employ derogatory remarks and engage in calumniating behavior directed at Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal.

The Bellator welterweight has specifically aimed at Agdal's previous romantic relationships, seemingly resorting to a deeply personal and hurtful approach according to many. In response, Paul has reprimanded Danis for involving a woman in their feud and condemned his actions.

In the latest development, Dillon Danis has taken a duplicitous approach by outwardly expressing concern for Logan Paul's future marriage to Nina Agdal. However, his ulterior motives become evident as he veers away from his comments, possibly to sidestep potential legal consequences.

Danis took to Twitter and wrote (strong language warning: viewer discretion is advised):

"I just got another absolute nuke of a pic of Nina this one might be worse than the other one wow this girl is actually wild. Logan on a man level you need to call this marriage off now."

Danis further wrote:

"At this point, I might just need to release these images on a human level to save Logan from her. If you guys only know how nasty this chick really is, it’s actually insane. But if I do, the fight will be called off and I’ll be sued. Hard choice."

Logan Paul defends his fiancee Nina Agdal and counters Dillon Danis' attacks

Logan Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal has been the target of relentless defamatory onslaughts from Dillon Danis. Logan Paul and Agdal's relationship has been pushed into the spotlight due to Danis' persistent provocations.

Responding to Danis' barrage of social media posts, Logan Paul has asserted his stance in defense of Agdal. The WWE star defended Agdal as an ethereal presence and accused Danis of distorting the context of her interactions with long-term partners.

Addressing Dillon Danis' trolling in a recent promotional video with Misfits Boxing, Paul stated:

“My fiancee is a f*cking Angel. He’s twisted the narrative of her relationship with long-term boyfriends getting paparazzied over the course of her adult life. He’s good. He’s a good twitter troll. But again, he gonna pay for it.”

