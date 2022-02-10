Dillon Danis promises $1000 for one person who likes his tweet - if Israel Adesanya beats Robert Whittaker at UFC 271

Dillon Danis seems rather optimistic about Israel Adesanya beating Robert Whittaker at UFC 271.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, 'El Jefe' claimed that he would pay one thousand dollars to a person if Adesanya defeats Robert Whittaker at UFC 271. However, the catch is that the person would have to like the tweet and follow Danis on Twitter.

Dillon Danis wrote:

"If Israel Adesanya beats Robert Whittaker this weekend I’ll give one person who likes this tweet $1,000. Must be following to win! @dillondanis"

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will defend his title against Robert Whittaker at UFC 271 on February 12, 2022 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Adesanya has a perfect 21-0 record as a middleweight. His sole MMA setback came early last year when he faced Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight belt and was defeated via unanimous decision.

Whittaker, on the other hand, has a current record of 23-5. He lost his title to Adesanya at UFC 243 via a second round knockout. Since then, he has been on a winning spree, defeating Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum to establish himself as the No.1 contender.

Dillon Danis promises to retire if Jake Paul knocks him out

Dillion Danis claimed that he will retire from combat sports for good if Jake Paul defeats him. The feud between Danis and 'The Problem Child' has resurfaced, as the former can't seem to prevent Paul's name from coming up in his conversations.

Danis has been attempting to pick a fight with 'The Problem Child' for quite some time, and this assertion is just another attempt to rile up Paul. 'El Jefe' recently took to Twitter and wrote:

"if jake paul sleeps me i'll retire forever"

Dillon Danis @dillondanis if jake paul sleeps me i’ll retire forever if jake paul sleeps me i’ll retire forever

Danis has made similar claims about Jake Paul in the past. 'El Jefe' put up a $12 million bet after Paul knocked out Tyron Woodley, alleging that 'The Problem Child' would never be able to defeat him in a bout.

Dillon Danis has been inactive since 2019 and has only two MMA fights under his belt with no boxing experience. Jake Paul, on the other hand, has had five professional boxing matches with a record of 5-0. With Paul reportedly eyeing a fight with a professional boxer, it's unlikely that 'The Problem Child' will fight Danis.

