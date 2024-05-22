Dillon Danis "pushing" for live stream of courtroom trial against Nina Agdal - "I want the public to see everything with their own eyes"

Dillon Danis called for his lawsuit trial with Nina Agdal and Logan Paul to be publicly live-streamed so fans can see "everything with their own eyes."

In October 2023, Danis fought for the first time in four years during an exhibition boxing match against Paul. The fight inside the ring was lackluster, but many fans tuned in as 'El Jefe' generated attention to the event by continuously insulting the WWE superstar's fiance, Agdal, on social media.

Paul won the boxing match by sixth-round disqualification and Agdal later sued Danis for social media antics. Earlier today, the former Bellator fighter provided a brief update on the legal situation by saying this on Twitter:

"Should the trial between me, Nina Agdal, and Logan Paul be live-streamed for everyone to watch? I'm pushing for this; I want the public to see everything with their own eyes."

It's unclear what stage of the legal process Agdal's lawsuit against Danis is in. With that said, things could be getting serious, as 'El Jefe' shared a message earlier this month about the severity of what's happening behind the scenes.

Expand Tweet

Dillon Danis claims Logan Paul "wants to ruin my life" amidst lawsuit battle

Dillon Danis' previous comments regarding the lawsuit claimed that the images he posted about Nina Agdal were already public. Meanwhile, Agdal and Logan Paul believe they have a valid argument, which has been proven by the ongoing legal situation spanning several months.

Earlier this month, Danis had this to say on X about the lawsuit:

"Logan wants to ruin my life with this lawsuit. I've been battling every single day for eight months. Right back at you, this war will never be over."

Expand Tweet

Before fighting Logan Paul, Dillon Danis was primarily known for his jiu-jitsu skills, especially his work with Conor McGregor. Danis had also dipped his toes into MMA, making his professional debut under the Bellator banner in April 2018.

'El Jefe' fought and won twice in Bellator, both first-round submissions. At the time of his second win, Danis was 25 years old and seen as an intriguing prospect. Unfortunately, the New Jersey-born fighter hasn't returned to MMA action since then, prioritizing social media antics and other business ventures.