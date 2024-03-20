"Once it gets announced, it would be awesome" - Dillon Danis teases MMA return against former UFC champion

Dillon Danis may have just preemptively announced an early return from his recent retirement. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) ace took part in an interview on the red carpet premier for the 2024 remake of Road House. During this interview, he was asked about his combat sports career.

Specifically, he was asked whether he would return to mixed martial arts or pursue more boxing matches. Shockingly, Danis revealed that he is working on securing a bout with a former UFC champion. He added that the former champion in question is also a UFC Hall of Famer. He said:

"I'm probably going to be fighting a former UFC champion, Hall of Famer, so yeah. It'll be good, it'll be a good fight in MMA."

When prompted, Danis declined to reveal both the identity of the fighter, as well as the promotion under which the bout will take place. He added:

"No, but it'll be cool once it gets announced, it'll be awesome. Everybody, be excited, they all know the opponent, so it'll be big."

Check out Dillon Danis talk about his upcoming fight (0:47):

Whether Danis' claims are true remain to be seen. He is known for engaging in online trolling and making sensational, but unsubstantiated, claims to keep his name in the news cycle.

He may very well be talking about an MMA bout with Tyron Woodley, who still longs to compete. A less likely possibility is Anderson Silva. Regardless, fans will await future updates regarding the former Bellator fighter's possible MMA return.

Dillon Danis' last fight was disastrous

Dillon Danis last competed in a boxing match. However, he didn't face a true boxer. Instead, he took on YouTuber-Boxer, Logan Paul. Nevertheless, the former Bellator fighter put on an embarrassing display, offering no meaningful offense to speak of.

Check out Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul:

He was outpointed and outworked by 'Maverick' before attempting, and failing, both a takedown and guillotine choke before. He was clearly frustrated by his failure to secure the takedown or the choke and so, he lashed out at Paul, whose back was turned. The bout quickly devolved into all-out brawl, before Danis was declared the loser via disqualification.