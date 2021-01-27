Dillon Danis reacts to Jake Paul vs Ben Askren announcement

Dillon Danis has shared his reaction to the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren professional boxing match, stating that he finds it 'truly embarrassing'.

Today, it was announced that Jake Paul would fight former UFC fighter Ben Askren on April 17th under the banner of Tiller Fight Club. Among the many fighters Jake Paul had called out after his last win over Nate Robinson, Dillon Danis was the one with whom his rivalry got the most heated. So, when Jake Paul settled to fight Ben Askren instead, Dillon Danis did not let the opportunity to dish out an insult pass.

Jake Paul literally ran from me to fight this guy truly embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/2zliO9GeOs — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) January 26, 2021

The fight will be the first professional boxing outing of Ben Askren. However, he is a former Olympian and a veteran Bellator and UFC fighter with 19 wins and two losses. On the other hand, Jake Paul has two wins, over YouTube gamer AnEsonGib and ex-NBA player Nate Robinson.

Ben Askren has also shared his reaction to the matchup.

"I know Jake Paul is enjoying pretending he is a fighter. I think on April 17 he is going to have a rude awakening to what being a fighter is really like. Jake has led a privileged life and doesn't really know what the meaning of being a fighter is. I'm going to put his dreams to an end," Ben Askren said.

He also promised to beat Jake Paul up on April 17th in a tweet.

Its cute that Jake thinks he is a real fighter, Im gonna beat him up April 17 https://t.co/XcsJ8WhmR3 — Funky (@Benaskren) January 26, 2021

The rivalry between Dillon Danis and Jake Paul

The rivalry between the two started when Jake Paul called out him and his friend and training partner, Conor McGregor, after winning against Nate Robinson. Over the next few weeks, Jake Paul managed to enrage a host of MMA fighters with his comments and even provoked the UFC president Dana White. He went to the point where his derogatory rant at Conor McGregor even made The Irishman's former rival Nate Diaz speak up in his defense. Former champ-champ Henry Cejudo has also tweeted about breaking Jake Paul's face. It seems like the entire MMA community is ready to take on Jake Paul, be it inside the boxing ring or in the cage.

However, Dillon Danis is the one with whom it got truly intense on both sides. After trading insults online for days, Jake Paul took it to real life when he did a drive-by on Danis and assaulted him with water balloons. Dillon Danis brought the YouTuber's ex-girlfriend into the bitter rivalry in retaliation, an ugly move in an already repulsive feud.