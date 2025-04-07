  • home icon
  • Dillon Danis reacts to KSI teasing retirement after pulling out of their fight: "Just one left - Jake Paul"

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Apr 07, 2025 02:17 GMT
Dillon Danis hits back after KSI
Dillon Danis hits back after KSI's alleged retirement talks. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Dillon Danis has asserted that he's ruling the roost of the influencer boxing space after KSI’s latest withdrawal from their scheduled fight. This has seemingly opened the door for Danis to take an apparent victory lap, proclaiming that he’s officially “retired” both Logan Paul and KSI from boxing.

After pulling out of their scheduled Misfits Boxing bout in Manchester due to illness, KSI admitted he might be done with boxing altogether. Shedding light on his decision, KSI said:

"It's so frustrating when I had to say it to Mams [Taylor] and everyone else that I was not going to be able to do this fight. Bro, I was like crying in my room because I just felt like I let everyone down. I know how this game works. If I try to fight and manage to get into the ring and had a sh*t performance, no one would care that I was ill. No one would care that I was sick... Am I going to retire? I don't know. Am I going to fight again? I don't know!"
Check out KSI's comments below:

Danis, disqualified in the October 2023 clash against Logan, didn’t let KSI’s latest comments slide. He took to X to react to KSI's comments and wrote:

"I’ve officially retired Logan Paul and KSI from boxing. I said from day one I’d be the one to put an end to all of this. Just one left… Jake Paul."

Check out Dillon Danis' X post below:

KSI explodes at critics after Dillon Danis fight fallout

KSI snapped back on social media after influencer boxing analyst Wade Plemons showered praises on Dillon Danis.

Plemons credited Danis for being ready to fight despite KSI pulling out of their scheduled Misfits Boxing bout due to illness. He also claimed that promotion of the fight was "being carried" by Danis.

That didn’t sit well with KSI, who fired back with a furious response. He took to X and wrote:

"Stfu you annoying waste of oxygen. Surely your knees must hurt so much at this point from su*king off Jake paul and his team all the fu*king time. GIVE IT A REST OMG. YOU THINK I WANT TO BE IN THIS SITUATION? WTF IS WRONG WITH YOU!?"

Check out KSI's comments below:

Abhishek Nambiar

Quick Links

