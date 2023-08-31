Dillon Danis responds to Jake Paul's cryptic tweet with 5-word dig at Nina Agdal

Dillon Danis continues to launch scathing attacks on Logan Paul’s fiance, Nina Agdal. Paul and Danis are expected to fight in a six-round boxing match on Misfits Boxing’s October 14th card. While neither the Paul brothers nor Dillon Danis are known for being responsible public figures, the build-up to Paul vs. Danis has been distasteful, to say the least.

Ever since the fight’s announcement, Danis has made Nina Agdal the primary target of attack and dug up her dating history to get in Logan Paul’s head. A cease and desist letter from ‘Maverick’ could not stop Danis either. In a recent tweet, 'El Jefe' attacked Nina Agdal once again while responding to a cryptic tweet from Logan Paul’s brother Jake:

“Let them tell you what they think they know but know that they know not,” Jake Paul tweeted.

“We know Nina a ***,” Danis responded.

Back in 2020, Logan Paul’s brother Jake made similar comments about Danis’ ex-girlfriend. ‘El Jefe’ justifies his attacks on Nina Agdal as an act of redemption. However, influencer boxing figures aren’t the role models that young people should be looking up to for understanding responsible public behavior.

Logan Paul thinks Dillon Danis and Conor McGregor are ‘bad people’

Logan Paul has mostly failed to stop Dillon Danis from attacking his fiance or come back with a stronger narrative so far. Danis is a close friend and teammate of former 2-division UFC champion Conor McGregor.

He was brought into the Irishman’s training camp in 2016 for his grappling expertise. The duo became close friends in the years that followed, and McGregor has sided with Danis in his feud against the Paul brothers.

During his recent appearance on Andrew Schulz’s Flagrant podcast, Logan Paul stated that he grew up watching Conor McGregor, but some of the Irishman’s recent actions have disappointed him. Paul went on to state that both McGregor and Dillon Danis are bad people, and that’s why they can be friends with each other:

“I get why [Conor McGregor] is friends with Dillon [Danis]. They’re both bad people. They’re s***bags,” Logan Paul said.

Fight fans might have to keep up with the distasteful war of words between Paul and Danis at least until October 14 when they step inside the ring.