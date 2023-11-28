Dillon Danis reveals a conversation with Ian Garry's wife that occurred five years prior to the 'How to be a WAG' controversy

Dillon Danis is no stranger to controversy. After stirring the pot by digging out the dating history of Logan Paul’s fiance Nina Agdal in the build up to their fight, Danis has now taken aim at Ian Garry and his wife, Layla Anna-Lee.

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland recently claimed that Ian Garry’s wife Layla Anna-Lee manipulated him into marrying her. This created a narrative that Anna-Lee is a ‘WAG’ (wife and girlfriend of a famous athlete).

The couple refuted these claims later. However, it turned out that Garry’s wife authored a book titled ‘How to be a WAG’ about ten years ago. The book allegedly guides women and helps them get into relationships with famous athletes.

While social media has been ablaze with the controversy, former Bellator fighter Dillon Danis added fuel to the fire by sharing screenshots of his five-year-old social media interaction with Layla Anna-Lee. The alleged conversation shows that Anna-Lee initiated the text message conversation with Danis in November of 2018.

Dillon Danis claims UFC is his next stop, and has an opponent in mind

Dillon Danis was released from his Bellator contract after a lackluster performance in his crossover boxing match against YouTuber-turned-professional boxer Logan Paul. After the unceremonious exit from Bellator, Danis suggested that he would compete in the UFC next.

Fans brutally trolled ‘El Jefe’ for making the bold claim but he has continued to urge the UFC to sign him. Danis has his eyes set on a fight against Paddy Pimblett under the UFC umbrella. He took to ‘X’ and laid out his plan of action for the Pimblett fight:

“My UFC debut against Paddy Pimblett would be quite the show, the buildup alone would be electric! And if we want to add some fun, we could be coaches on The Ultimate Fighter and have our fight at the end. Imagine the entertainment that would generate. Let's give the people what they want and make fighting entertaining again!”

Dillon Danis is a close associate of former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor. The Irishman trains at the SBG Ireland gym under head coach John Kavanagh. During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Coach Kavanagh invited Danis to train with them for a potential UFC debut.