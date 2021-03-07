Dillon Danis slams Ariel Helwani for claiming Khabib Nurmagomedov is an early contender for coach of the year

Dillon Danis is clearly not happy about Khabib Nurmagomedov being hailed for his coaching potential. Ever since the Dagestani fighter retired at UFC 254 in October last year, he has made himself available in the corner during the fights of his teammates.

ESPN journalist Ariel Helwani took to Twitter to heap praise on Khabib Nurmagomedov's coaching talent after he oversaw a dominant performance from teammate and friend Islam Makhachev at UFC 259. Helwani said 'The Eagle' could well be in contention as an early front runner for the coach of the year award.

However, Dillon Danis, hit back at Helwani for his statement.

he ain’t gonna shag you mate https://t.co/qXmalcNHrn — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) March 7, 2021

Dillon Danis further slammed Helwani for his praise of Islam Makhachev's grappling. He also referred to the ESPN journalist as a white belt.

white belts like ariel = islam grappling NeXt LevEl bRo😂 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) March 7, 2021

Islam Makhachev defeated Drew Dober at UFC 259 to continue his winning momentum in the lightweight division. The 29-year-old beat his American opponent in the final round of the bout via submission. Makhachev is now riding a seven-fight win streak, and also called out Tony Ferguson during his post-fight interview.

Khabib Nurmagomedov plans to become a coach following retirement

Khabib Nurmagomedov has apparently made his mind up on helping his teammates at the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA). The Eagle had previously mentioned that he wouldn't mind assisting coach Javier Mendez to produce some incredibly talented fighters at AKA.

“We have a lot of young generation guys to coach. We are going to come back on the top very soon. I’m going to help you. I always help you, how many years I help you coach," Nurmagomedov told Mendez.

Khabib's next task? 🤔



Help Javier Mendez bring through the next generation of MMA superstars 🙌 #UFC254 pic.twitter.com/XrJFd2f7Ra — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) October 25, 2020

Khabib Nurmagomedov had retired immediately following his win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. He defeated the interim lightweight champion in the second round of the fight.

UFC president Dana White has continually stated that he will try to convince Nurmagomedov to make his return to the octagon. However, as things stand out, there is no clarity on The Eagle's UFC future.