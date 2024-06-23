Dillon Danis takes NSFW shot at Paige VanZant's OnlyF*ns career after latter signs with Power Slap League

Dillon Danis has taken an NSFW jibe at fellow fighter Paige VanZant. 'El Jefe' alluded to VanZant's career as an OnlyF*ns content creator and jabbed at her over signing with Power Slap.

A former UFC star, VanZant recently made her professional boxing debut. She took on MFB women's middleweight champion and fellow adult content creator, Elle Brooke. In the build-up to their fight, VanZant spoke to Misfits Boxing and opposed the hypothesis that MMA veterans don't achieve much success inside the boxing ring.

Notably, Paige VanZant aimed at Dillon Danis. She suggested that Danis wasn't a real fighter and that his boxing defeat against Logan Paul shouldn't be viewed as a representation of all MMA fighters who transition to boxing.

Trending

Danis (2-0 MMA, 0-1 pro boxing) fired back by insinuating that they'd dated in the past and he'd unravel details concerning it. VanZant, who's married to ex-Bellator MMA fighter Austin Vanderford, hit back with an Instagram video. She indicated that 'El Jefe' was probably trying to talk his way into a fight against Vanderford.

VanZant further claimed that Danis had once requested her to p*g him. She asserted that he's "not a real fighter," in addition to advising him that there are better ways for him to secure a fight against her husband.

Watch VanZant's video below:

VanZant suffered a first-round knockdown and fought to a split draw against Elle Brooke. Danis later mocked VanZant for her 'real fighter' comments, emphasizing that she got knocked down by and was unable to beat a p**nstar.

Moreover, rumors were rife that VanZant had signed with Power Slap, the slap fighting organization founded and helmed by UFC CEO Dana White. During the UFC Saudi Arabia (June 22, 2024) broadcast, VanZant's Power Slap signing was confirmed.

VanZant competes at Power Slap 8 on June 28, 2024. Danis subsequently implied that perhaps VanZant's adult content career isn't doing as well as it used to, which is why she's venturing into Power Slap. He tweeted:

"Them ar*e hole pics ain't selling like they used to."

Expand Tweet

Paige VanZant ventures into Power Slap with potential Elle Brooke rematch looming on the horizon

Paige VanZant (8-5 MMA, 0-2 bare-knuckle boxing) hadn't competed in a professional combat sports contest since July 2021. Her hiatus ended when she made her professional boxing debut, going to a split draw against Elle Brooke on May 25, 2024. VanZant has been lobbying for a championship rematch against Brooke, ideally at the O2 Arena in London, England, in August.

Brooke, too, has maintained that she's looking forward to their rematch. The official date for their possible boxing rematch is unclear. Furthermore, with Paige VanZant now set to make her Power Slap debut, it remains to be seen how often she'll compete over there and whether it'll postpone her expected return to boxing.

As for Dillon Danis, he was released from Bellator MMA after his boxing loss against Logan Paul in late 2023. It's currently unclear as to when 'El Jefe' would fight next.

Expand Tweet