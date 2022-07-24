"I'd finish him in under a minute" - Dillon Danis is unimpressed with Paddy Pimblett's slick submission of Jordan Leavitt at UFC London

Dillon Danis was not impressed with Paddy Pimblett's performance at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall.

In his third UFC appearance, Pimblett locked horns with Jordan Leavitt and finished him with a rear-naked choke in the second round.

However, the performance did not seem to meet 'El Jefe's' expectations. Danis took to Twitter to express his disappointment with 'The Baddy' and claimed that he would finish the 27-year-old in less than 60 seconds.

He wrote:

"Paddy Is actually terrible I excepted more from him I’d finish in under a minute."

This is not the first time Danis has hurled insults at MMA's best athletes. The 28-year-old frequently gets into arguments with fighters over social media. Danis has also made very bold claims on several occasions, including him saying that he would get the better of Jon Jones in a grappling match.

The 28-year-old has taken part in only two MMA professional fights, both of which took place in Bellator MMA. Danis won both encounters, although the last took place all the way back in June 2019.

Paddy Pimblett spoke about men's mental health at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall

After his third consecutive victory in the UFC, Paddy Pimblett spoke to Michael Bisping for his octagon interview.

During that time, 'The Baddy' shared a personal anecdote relating to his close friend's suicide in the days leading up to the fight.

The 27-year-old then gave an emotional speech about men's mental health and asked people to seek help, stating:

"I woke up on Friday morning at 4 am to a message that one of my friends back home had killed himself. This was five hours before my weigh-in. So Ricky, lad, that's for you. There's a stigma in this world that men can't talk. Listen, if you're a man, and you've got weight on your shoulders and you think the only way you can solve this is by killing yourself, please speak to someone... I know I'd rather have my mate cry on my shoulder than go to his funeral next week. So please, let's get rid of this stigma and men, start talking!"

After the moving speech, Pimblett walked out of the octagon with tears in his eyes.

Many MMA personalities, including Megan Olivi and Jamahal Hill, shared their approval of Pimblett's message by posting on social media.

