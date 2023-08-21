Dillon Danis unleashes Avengers-style roast on Logan Paul, shreds Corinna Kopf and Lena the Plug along the way for doing the WWE star’s bidding

As the anticipated showdown between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul draws nearer, the war of words has escalated to Avengers-level proportions. Danis, never one to shy away from extreme trash talk, has taken things to a whole new level.

With Logan Paul's impending marriage to model Nina Agdal, who has a notable Hollywood dating history, Danis has seized the opportunity to employ a rather unorthodox tactic.

He's been bombarding social media with photos of Agdal alongside other men, using the strategy to rattle Paul. While some followers have embraced this approach, others have found it somewhat cringe-worthy.

However, Danis' aggressive approach has not gone unanswered. Notably, Corinna Kopf and Lena The Plug have both spoken out against his tactics. Kopf took to social media to voice her opinion, expressing disapproval of Danis harassing a woman for no valid reason. Lena The Plug chimed in as well, labeling Danis' behavior as "big loser energy."

True to form, Danis responded in his characteristic style, employing memes to hit back at Kopf and Lena The Plug. It's clear that Danis is unapologetically targeting anyone who challenges him, unfazed by the potential backlash.

This bold strategy seems to be paying off as he continues to attract attention and generate engagement.

More recently today, Danis continued his onslaught against Logan Paul, this time with a creative twist. He shared a poster from Captain America: Civil War, humorously superimposing his face onto Captain America and substituting Logan Paul for Tony Stark. However, this time he took aim at five people simultaneously:

In another tweet, Danis playfully addressed the involvement of Corinna Kopf and Lena the Plug, implying that Logan Paul had strategically employed them to divert attention from Agdal, writing:

"Logan smart by sending the final OF bosses Corinna and Lena at me to give Nina time to breathe. 😂"

Dillon Danis admits to taking a page out of Conor McGregor's playbook with Logan Paul mind games

Dillon Danis, known for his unapologetic approach to pre-fight trash talk, is drawing inspiration from none other than his close ally Conor McGregor.

In a strategic move reminiscent of McGregor's lead-up to his UFC 229 showdown against Khabib Nurmagomedov, Danis is employing mental warfare tactics against his upcoming opponent, Logan Paul.

Danis who has been flooding social media platforms with images of Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal, alongside her former partners, effectively pushing boundaries in an attempt to gain a psychological edge.

Comparing his approach to McGregor's infamous taunts directed at Khabib's wife, Dillon Danis seems to be embracing the idea of selling the fight through heated exchanges outside the ring. Reflecting on his actions, Danis recently shared his perspective on the Full Send podcast, explaining the necessity of promotional hype in combat sports:

“It’s the same thing, we’re selling [the fight]. You gotta sell the fight. That’s the whole part of it, you know. I don’t know, I don’t think I went too far. I think that with the girl, it’s hard when they are in your ear.”

Check out Dillon Danis' comments below: