"Dislocated or broke his toe" - Dana White breaks silence on Alex Pereira’s viral foot injury at UFC 320

Alex Pereira defeated Magomed Ankalaev via first-round TKO in the UFC 320 headliner and reclaimed his light heavyweight belt. UFC head honcho Dana White reacted to a foot injury suffered by Pereira during the fight.

Pereira was seen adjusting one of his toes after the bout, which led fans to suspect that the two-weight champion had suffered an injury. He was later spotted wearing a walking boot and shared that he had broken his toe while throwing a leg kick during the fight. 'Poatan' has suffered similar injuries in the past. He dislocated his toe during his rematch against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303.

During the post-fight presser, White stated that Pereira broke or dislocated his toe during the fight.

"[Pereira] definitely dislocated or broke his toes or something. I don't know that for a fact, but I saw what all of you saw, and it definitely looked like he f*ck*d his toes up."

Check out Dana White's comments below (15:02):

Jon Jones reacts to Alex Pereira honoring his late brother at UFC 320

Alex Pereira paid a heartfelt tribute to the Jones family during his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan. Pereira honored Jon Jones' late brother, Arthur, who recently passed away.

Pereira stated that he had prepared a speech, but instead wanted to pay his respects by observing a moment of silence in memory of Arthur.

"I had a whole speech prepared tonight. I talked to my team over it, but we got some news recently, some things happened. So, I want to give my respect to Jon Jones and his whole family, and I want to ask everyone here and everyone at home to take a moment of silence for his brother."

Pereira's thoughtful gesture caught the attention of 'Bones,' who reacted to it on social media.

"Wow Alex. 🙏🏾"

