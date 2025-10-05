  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Dislocated or broke his toe" - Dana White breaks silence on Alex Pereira’s viral foot injury at UFC 320

"Dislocated or broke his toe" - Dana White breaks silence on Alex Pereira’s viral foot injury at UFC 320

By Shehryar Edibam
Modified Oct 05, 2025 13:51 GMT
Dana White (right) reacts to Alex Pereira
Dana White (right) reacts to Alex Pereira's (left) foot injury at UFC 320. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Alex Pereira defeated Magomed Ankalaev via first-round TKO in the UFC 320 headliner and reclaimed his light heavyweight belt. UFC head honcho Dana White reacted to a foot injury suffered by Pereira during the fight.

Ad

Pereira was seen adjusting one of his toes after the bout, which led fans to suspect that the two-weight champion had suffered an injury. He was later spotted wearing a walking boot and shared that he had broken his toe while throwing a leg kick during the fight. 'Poatan' has suffered similar injuries in the past. He dislocated his toe during his rematch against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303.

During the post-fight presser, White stated that Pereira broke or dislocated his toe during the fight.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"[Pereira] definitely dislocated or broke his toes or something. I don't know that for a fact, but I saw what all of you saw, and it definitely looked like he f*ck*d his toes up."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Dana White's comments below (15:02):

youtube-cover
Ad

Jon Jones reacts to Alex Pereira honoring his late brother at UFC 320

Alex Pereira paid a heartfelt tribute to the Jones family during his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan. Pereira honored Jon Jones' late brother, Arthur, who recently passed away.

Pereira stated that he had prepared a speech, but instead wanted to pay his respects by observing a moment of silence in memory of Arthur.

Ad
"I had a whole speech prepared tonight. I talked to my team over it, but we got some news recently, some things happened. So, I want to give my respect to Jon Jones and his whole family, and I want to ask everyone here and everyone at home to take a moment of silence for his brother."
Ad

Pereira's thoughtful gesture caught the attention of 'Bones,' who reacted to it on social media.

"Wow Alex. 🙏🏾"
About the author
Shehryar Edibam

Shehryar Edibam

Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.

Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Shehryar Edibam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications