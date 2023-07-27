Diss track coming? Jarred Brooks intends to “out-nice” Mikey Musumeci

Jarred Brooks may talk a big game but he has been able to back it up with his performances inside the circle.

Since arriving in ONE Championship, ‘The Monkey God’ has made it clear exactly what he wants and how he is going to do it.

Climbing the strawweight rankings, Brooks took out the top contenders in dominant fashion to earn a world title shot at ONE 164 last year.

Dethroning the champion Joshua Pacio, the strawweight champ now has his next challenge where he will step into his opponent's world. At ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Brooks will challenge Mikey Musumeci for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion.

Alongside his MMA skillset, Brooks has been clear to flex his skills on the mic, indulging in the world of hip-hop from time to time. This time around though, he isn’t planning on spitting venom at his opponent and calling him out in a diss track due to Musumeci’s character.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Jarred Brooks spoke about facing off with a guy like Mikey Musumeci and how playing the heel might not work this time around:

“I don't know if I'm going to be making a diss track on Mikey Musumeci. I think the best way you beat Mikey Musumeci is if you out-nice Mikey Musumeci. So, I'm going to try to out-nice that guy. They might even get pissed off at me that I'm being that nice to him.”

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.