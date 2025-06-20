"Do what Mark Wahlberg has done," "Just be trolling all of y'all" - Fans react to Conor McGregor teasing UFC comeback

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor has received backlash from the MMA community after teasing a UFC return. McGregor's promotional return has been in limbo as he has been occupied with his BKFC duties and political ambitions.

The Irishman recently made headlines after he was involved in a nightclub altercation. Amid all the chaos, the latter has once more teased a UFC comeback by sharing a bench press clip and captioning it:

"ILL BE BACK ☀️💪 @tidlsport"

Check out Conor McGregor's post below:

Fans reacted to the post. Several of them took a dig at 'The Notorious.' A user wrote:

"This man really just be trolling all of yall"

Another fan urged the UFC fighter to prioritize his family and adopt actor Mark Wahlberg's belief that family comes before everything.

"It'd be awesome to see Conor McGregor do what Mark Wahlberg has done. Super disciplined. Doesn't party. Family first."

Few others wrote:

"He ain't fighting again"

"Doing everything instead of fighting"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]

McGregor has not fought since he broke his leg during his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. McGregor was slated to return at UFC 303 in 2024 against Michael Chandler; however, the former had to withdraw due to a toe injury. Elsewhere, Dana White has stated that McGregor won't fight anytime soon.

Michael Chandler "absolutely" wants to fight Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor appeared as opposing coaches on 'The Ultimate Fighter 31' in 2023, following which they were locked in to fight at UFC 303. However, the bout never materialized.

Chandler has fought twice since then and lost both fights. However, 'Iron' recently called out 'The Notorious' for a showdown in Jan. 2026. Chandler also appeared in an interview with MMA Junkie, where he voiced his desire to fight McGregor.

Chandler said:

"If me and Conor are supposed to fight, and he's supposed to come back, it's gonna happen, and I don't need to force it. With that being said, if I'm a betting man, I'm not sure if he comes back. Do I want to fight him? Do I want to finish 'The Ultimate Fighter 31'? Absolutely. So, we'll see man."

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below (6:09):

