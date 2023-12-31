'Do nothing like Conor'- John Kavanagh's Conor McGregor-inspired meme for New Year backfires as fans use it to mock the Irishman 

Conor McGregor's coach, John Kavanagh, displayed his creative chops by coming up with a creative New Year's resolution post with a meme of the former UFC double champion. Hilariously enough, the post has backfired on 'The Notorious.'

Earlier this weekend, Kavanagh posted a split image. In one half, the SBG head coach displayed some generic New Year resolutions, and in the other, a meme of McGregor saying one of his iconic lines.

Suffice it to say while a few fancied the inventive post, others took the opportunity to put down the MMA marquee.

Check out a few fan reactions below:

@johnnymac166 wrote:

"Oh, John 🤦🏻‍♂️ huge admirer of you. I used to like McG too, but why do you let yourself be associated with him now? You can fly on your own now; you don’t need him. He’s despicable."

"Do nothing, Kinda like Conor."

"Should tell your star pupil to get off the cocaine."

"I can’t believe Kavanagh still likes him."

"No more coke @thenotoriousmma."

"Similar to Conor, he'll do nothing 😂😂."

"The juxtaposition of the two photos had just the right amount of irony. Well done, coach!"

"Another year of McGregor doing absolutely f****ng nothin."

"New Year’s resolution: watch Conor fight."

Screenshots courtesy @coach_kavanagh on Instagram

John Kavanagh on Conor McGregor's comeback

While there are rumblings about Conor McGregor making his octagon return at UFC 300, according to John Kavanagh, fight fans might have to wait a bit longer to witness the return of their superstar.

During an appearance on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the SBG head coach claimed that while April 2024 was originally pegged to be his star pupil's return, per new developments, it has now been pushed toward the summer.

Catch John Kavanagh's comments about Conor McGregor's return below:

'The Notorious' was forced into a hiatus from the sport after suffering a leg injury during his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021. Earlier this year, after his recovery, Michael Chandler was named the Irishman's comeback opponent.

However, a slew of hurdles, including the 34-year-old's delayed re-entry into the drug testing pool, has prevented the bout from coming to fruition.