"Do you really want to stop now?” - Jon Jones reveals inner conflict about his fighting career following win over Stipe Miocic

By Liam Fresen
Modified Nov 17, 2024 21:03 GMT
Jon Jones (pictured) shares internal conflict about his progression as a fighter which has complicated his potential retirement [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic clashed in the main event of UFC 309 for the heavyweight title, at the ages of 37 and 42, respectively. Given the relative age of both fighters, as well as their accomplished careers, there were concerns that their clash would end in a double-retirement.

'Bones' secured victory via a brutal body kick in Round 3, after which Miocic confirmed suspicions by bowing out of the sport for good. But the two-division champion did not lay down his gloves, and has indicated he will have at least one more fight.

During his post-fight interview with Jon Anik backstage, Jones opened up about the inner conflict he has arrived at during this stage of his career. He said:

"My team is the strongest and most calculated and most professional that it's ever been. That's what makes it really interesting. Because it's like, 'Jon you really are starting to figure this game out, and how to be a true MMA pro. Do you really want to stop now?' I'm in a really weird spot."

Catch Jon Jones' comments below (2:05):

'Bones' turned back the clock with his performance against Miocic at UFC 309 by delivering his best showing in years, making a potential heavyweight title unification bout with Tom Aspinall all the more fascinating.

Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall is the "biggest heavyweight fight ever" according to Dana White

ufc-309" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">Tom Aspinall is waiting in the wings for Jon Jones following the New York native's domination of Stipe Miocic in front of home fans at Madison Square Garden. The interim heavyweight champion was the official back-up fighter for Jones vs. Miocic, and was in attendance for the bout after his services were not needed.

With the 31-year-old determined to secure a bout against arguably the greatest MMA fighter of all-time, UFC CEO Dana White's recent comments will be music to Aspinall's ears.

White appeared in front of the media following UFC 309 where he discussed the heavyweight title picture. He labeled a potential title unification bout as the biggest spectacle in the history of the division, even bigger than the days of Brock Lesnar.

He said:

"It would be the biggest heavyweight fight in UFC history by a long shot."

Check out Dana White discuss Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall below (7:00):

Edited by Tejas Rathi
