"Do us in the same night?" - Top UFC bantamweights Julianna Pena and Raquel Pennington trade barbs with subtle  innuendos

Top UFC women's bantamweights Julianna Pena and Raquel Pennington engaged in a war of words recently, adding fuel to the potential clash between the two for the vacant bantamweight throne. Both fighters hinted at their willingness to engage in a fight, with subtle se*ual innuendos interspersed within the banter.

It all began with Julianna Pena's response top-ranked contender Mayra Bueno Silva, who presented her case for the next title shot following the emphatic submission victory over Holly Holm at UFC Vegas 77. In classic Pena style, the Venezuelan advised Bueno Silva to wait for her opportunity while boasting that she could beat her and Pennington both on the same night:

"Did I hear someone say the name of the #peopleschamp? Perfect. Get in line. I’ll do you and Raquel on the same night. Who else wants a beating?"

Julianna Peña @VenezuelanVixen Did I hear someone say the name of the #peopleschamp ? Perfect. Get in line. I'll do you and Raquel in the same night. Who else wants a beating ?

Needless to say, Pennington fired back, dismissing Pena's proposal, and claiming that she would rather have the former UFC bantamweight champion all to herself:

"Do us on the same night?? I personally don’t role that way. Would prefer you all to myself to make the whopping extra special."

Raquel Pennington @RockyPMMA @VenezuelanVixen Do us in the same night?? I personally don't role that way. Would prefer you all to myself to making the whoopin extra special

The tweet prompted a response by Julianna Pena, who wrote:

"Of course, you don’t roll like that, you quit on the stool your last title fight. Me on the other hand, I can go ALL. NIGHT. LONG. #roycegraciestyle"

The UFC women's bantamweight division has turned into a battleground since Amanda Nunes announced her retirement from the sport following her unanimous decision victory over Irene Aldana at UFC 289. Meanwhile, Pena holds the unique distinction of having once dethroned Nunes and laid hands on the women's 135-pound strap.

On the other hand, Pennington faced Nunes at UFC 224, resulting in a one-sided fight that the Brazilian won by TKO in the fifth round. While fight fans await the official announcement of the Pena vs. Pennington clash, the verbal back-and-forth has proven that the bout will be an exciting showdown.

Former women's bantamweight champion weighs in on the potential Julianna Pena vs. Raquel Pennington fight

Following Amanda Nunes' retirement announcement, Raquel Pennington was quick to make her case to fight for the vacant bantamweight throne against Julianna Pena.

Pennington is currently on a five-fight winning streak while Pena has won three of her last five fights, which includes a submission victory over Nunes at UFC 269.

Previewing the potential clash between Pena and Pennington, former bantamweight champion Meisha Tate told MMA Crazy and other reporters on the red carpet at the UFC Hall of Fame:

"Her [Pena] striking, people don't appreciate it because it doesn't look pretty... She hits harder than anybody would anticipate... It's hard to find somebody to mimic that at the same time... With Raquel, it's clean, her boxing is very clean... She's so hard to move, she's just like a tree. It will be tough for Julianna to take her down but I think it will be a good fight."

Catch Meisha Tate's comments below: