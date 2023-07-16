“I’ll do you and Raquel in the same night” - Julianna Pena accidentally issues ‘gay’ callout to Mayra Bueno Silva after Holly Holm victory, fans react

Fans had plenty of jokes after Julianna Pena called out two top-tier UFC women’s bantamweights.

On Saturday, July 15, Mayra Bueno Silva made a statement in the UFC Vegas 77 main event by submitting Holly Holm with a second-round standing guillotine. During her post-fight press conference, Bueno Silva added herself into the mix for the future vacant women’s bantamweight title fight by calling out Pena.

‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ responded to Bueno Silva’s callout by saying this on Twitter:

“Did I hear someone say the name of the #peopleschamp? Perfect. Get in line. I’ll do you and Raquel in the same night. Who else wants a beating ?”

Julianna Peña @VenezuelanVixen Did I hear someone say the name of the #peopleschamp ? Perfect. Get in line. I’ll do you and Raquel in the same night. Who else wants a beating ?

Pena capitalized on the opportunity to promote a potential title fight against Bueno Silva and Raquel Pennington. Unfortunately, most MMA fans were most focused on her wording about doing both fighters in one night, including these two: “sounds real gay of you adorable” and “you’ll do WHAT.”

Other fans took it to the next level and directly referenced the misinterpreted comments by Pena: “Can you do me too” and “Ngl I’d watch you do them.”

Last but not least, several fans were intrigued about buying a pay-per-view of Pena “doing” Pennington and Bueno Silva on the same night: “That’s a different kind of ppv” and “If you do them someway else I’ll pay the PPV price.”

Amanda Nunes responds to Julianna Pena calling out Mayra Bueno Silva and Raquel Pennington

On June 10, Amanda Nunes defeated Irene Aldana before vacating her two UFC titles and retiring from MMA. As a result, the feud between Julianna Pena, Raquel Pennington, and Mayra Bueno Silva was sparked to determine who would fight for the vacant bantamweight throne.

Although Nunes is happily retired, she didn’t seem happy with Pena’s confidence on Twitter. ‘The Lioness’ responded to her former opponent’s calling out Bueno Silva and Pennington by saying:

“( My belt is Brazilian baby )”

It hasn’t been confirmed whether or not Julianna Pena and Raquel Pennington will fight for the vacant women’s bantamweight title. With that said, they have the strongest arguments as ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ is ranked number one and ‘Rocky’ is ranked number two after five consecutive wins.