UFC Vegas 77 bonuses: Mayra Bueno Silva wins POTN, short-notice debutant bags $50K

Mayra Bueno Silva was named among the winners of the UFC bonus for the UFC Vegas 77 event on July 15.

'Sheetara' locked horns against former champion Holly Holm in a five-round bantamweight clash in the main event. The Brazilian got the better of Holm and submitted her with a ninja choke in the second round of the fight. This was Holm's second-ever MMA loss via submission.

The 31-year-old was awarded the 'Performance of the Night' bonus for her efforts and received an additional cheque of $50,000. With the victory, Bueno Silva is now riding a four-fight win streak in the UFC.

In an emotional post-fight octagon interview with Daniel Cormier, 'Sheetara' called out Julianna Pena for the vacant bantamweight title.

"I feel very emotional. I do what they said and now I want a belt because I deserve [it]. Nobody finish like me, I deserve [the] belt. Hey Julianna Pena, let's go. I deserve this , you deserve this, the people deserve this... I am the new face. I finish my fights. I give a show for everybody... This belt is my belt. This belt is Amanda's [Nunes] belt, it's a Brazilian belt," said Mayra Bueno Silva.

Apart from Bueno Silva, Francisco Pedro was also the recipient of the 'Performance of the Night' bonus. Pedro went up against Ottman Azaitar in a lightweight clash on the main card. The 21-year-old made light work of his opponent and finished him in the opening round via TKO.

This was Pedro's first win in the UFC and he received an additional sum of $50,000 for it.

UFC bonus: Short-notice debutant earns $50,000 bonus

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 77 featured a welterweight clash between Jack Della Maddalena and Bassil Hafez. The contest marked Hafez's promotional debut as he took the fight on short notice.

The two athletes put on an entertaining back-and-forth affair that lasted the allotted three rounds. In the end, Maddalena edged out a split decision victory in the razor-close fight as the three judges scored it 28-29, 29-28 and 29-28 in favor of the Australian.

Their contest was honored as the 'Fight of the Night' and both fighters bagged a bonus amount of $50,000 each.

The event marked the fourth promotional bonus for both Maddalena as well as Bueno Silva.

