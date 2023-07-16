"This is for Amanda Nunes" - Mayra Bueno Silva vows to take vacant women's bantamweight belt back to Brazil after choking out Holly Holm 

Surging women's bantamweight contender Mayra Bueno Silva secured the biggest win of her career earlier this Saturday with a statement win over former champion Holly Holm at UFC Vegas 77.

Holm set herself up for doom as she backed Silva up against the cage during the second round. Sensing the opportunity, the Brazilian wrapped her arms around Holm's head and executed a textbook ninja choke, forcing out a tap.

The 31-year-old staked her claim for the bantamweight title with the high-profile win. During her post-fight interview, Silva proclaimed that she intends to capture the 135lbs championship for her countrywoman and former champion Amanda Nunes:

"This belt is my belt, [this belt] is a Brazilian belt. This is for Amanda Nunes, this is for my country... this is for Istela Nunes, who today got injured. This is for my coach, this is for my team members [at the] American Top Team. This is for my family."

UFC_Asia @UFC_Asia



dedicates the victory for the people around her! More than just for her own! @MayraSheetara dedicates the victory for the people around her! #UFCVegas77

Widely regarded women's MMA GOAT and former UFC two-division champion Amanda Nunes retired from active competition after her UFC 289 bantamweight title defense against Irene Aldana in June.

Although Mayra Bueno Silva currently sits on the 10th spot on the women's bantamweight ladder, the statement win over a perennial bantamweight like Holm might be enough to get her a shot at the title.

The Brazilian's MMA record stands at 11-2-1. She is undefeated since 2022 and currently boasts a four-fight win streak. On the other hand, former champion Holly Holm's career has seen better days. She is 3-3 in her last six.

Mayra Bueno Silva and other performance bonus winners from UFC Vegas 77

It comes as no surprise that Mayra Bueno Silva has bagged the Performance of the Night bonus of $50K at UFC Vegas 77 for her second-round submission win against Holly Holm.

Argentinian fighter Francisco Prado was also awarded the POTN for his first-round K.O. win against Ottman Azaitar.

The prestigious Fight of the Night award went to the three-round banger between Jack Della Maddalena and Bassil Hafez, which saw Maddalena edge out 'The Habibi' via a split decision.