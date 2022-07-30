Does Conor McGregor have a higher net worth than Jay-Z?

Despite Conor McGregor being one of the most popular and well-known athletes in combat sports, the Irishman's net worth is reportedly dwarfed by Jay-Z. McGregor has a net worth of $200 million in 2022, according to WealthyGorilla.

In contrast, Jay-Z has a staggering net worth of $1.3 billion as reported by Forbes. The musician made most of his money via his rap career, but has since spent time developing businesses.

The rapper has so much business involvement that it's not possible to list them all, but most recently, Jay-Z was appointed Chief Visionary Officer of TPCO Holding Corp.

The UFC fighter also shares Jay-Z's passion for business, with the Irishman currently owning a pub in Ireland and recently selling a majority share in his whiskey business, Proper No.Twelve, for $600 million. The sale was split three ways and obviously incurred tax, hence why his net worth isn't higher.

Conor McGregor might see a boost to his net worth in the near future, with a potential rematch with Floyd Mayweather allegedly close to being agreed. The duo hold the record for the second-highest PPV buyrate in combat sports history, meaning a potential rematch could once again earn the two fighters plenty of money.

Did Conor McGregor want to buy Chelsea FC?

Yes, back in March of this year, MMA fighter Conor McGregor suggested that he would explore the possibility of buying Chelsea FC for £3 billion. McGregor is seemingly keen to have an involvement in football and previously suggested buying Manchester United.

The Tweet didn't go down too well with his fanbase, with some pointing out that 'The Notorious' couldn't afford the £3 billion price tag. However, McGregor was seemingly serious, so perhaps he will have an involvement with a football club in the future.

McGregor could likely buy a large stake in an Irish-based football club, with many of the teams in the Irish Premiership playing within some of the largest European club competitions, such as the Champions League and Europa League qualifying stages.

