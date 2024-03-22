Does Conor McGregor's 'Road House' have a post-credit scene? Details disclose fate of UFC star's character

Conor McGregor's movie, 'Road House' (2024), had a grand world premiere on March 8, 2024, and was released on the Amazon Prime OTT platform on March 21, 2024. Akin to the original Patrick Swayze-starrer 'Road House' (1989), the 'Road House' remake promised to give the audience exhilarating action scenes and a thrilling story.

Speaking of which, the remake appears to have delivered on its promise. The action-packed feature film has garnered praise from many in the combat sports sphere and the pop culture dominion.

Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal plays the lead, whereas UFC icon McGregor essays an antagonistic role in the movie that marks the Irish MMA stalwart's feature film debut. Fans of cinema and combat have been waxing lyrical about the movie's action scenes and Easter Eggs. One such hot-button topic is its post-credit section.

Kindly note that if you haven't watched the movie yet and don't want any spoilers, please stop right here, as the following part of this write-up contains certain spoiler-filled details concerning the movie. [*SPOILER ALERT]

As reported by Digital Spy, the 'Road House' post-credit scenes feature a compilation of the movie's best moments. It also consists of a bonus scene, one in which the fate of Conor McGregor's character (Knox) is unraveled. In a mid-credit scene, it's revealed that Knox is still alive.

During the final fight between McGregor's character (Knox) and Gyllenhaal's character (Elwood Dalton), the latter stabs him with a wooden stick multiple times. With Knox left bleeding on the floor, the filmmakers seemingly alluded that the character had been killed off in the movie.

Nevertheless, during the post-credit part, Knox is shown sporting a risqué hospital gown, once again featuring in a suggestive scene as he'd done in the film's main portion. Furthermore, Knox goes on to fight his way out of the building he was held in, leaving a trail of battered bodies and blood.

Is the 'Road House' post-credit scene a hint at potential sequel and reappearance of Conor McGregor's 'Knox'?

Certain sections of cinephiles have opined that the 'Road House' remake didn't match the magnificent standards set by the late great Patrick Swayze's 1989 film. However, many others noted that comparing the two films would be unfair, and while the original movie would always be beheld as an all-time classic, the 2024 version is a truly entertaining presentation in its own right.

Expand Tweet

Mixed reactions from film critics notwithstanding, there have been calls among cinephiles for a potential sequel to 'Road House' (2024). For his part, Conor McGregor, who's expected to return to the octagon this year, recently suggested that he's focusing on his MMA comeback first but would love to continue starring on the silver screen as well.

Considering the variables at play, the consensus is that Conor McGregor could potentially return to portray 'Knox' against Jake Gyllenhaal's Elwood Dalton if a possible sequel is made. Whether or not that happens remains to be seen.