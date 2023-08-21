"Does Dana White have a stolen Mona Lisa?" - MMA Reddit speculates why NELK Boys had to blur out a painting in the UFC president's personal office

In a recent vlog, the Nelk Boys explored Dana White's Las Vegas office, revealing a captivating array of the UFC president's unusual possessions.

Among these were a Desert Eagle gun, a gift from Dan Bilzerian, and a 300-year-old deer skin-adorned Samurai sword, highlighting White's affinity for opulence and history.

However, a blurred painting in the background caught web sleuths' attention, sparking a conversation on Reddit. Some speculated that it could be a stolen piece of the iconic Mona Lisa painting, which is renowned for its cultural significance.

Over the years, Dana White has formed interesting connections, none perhaps more talked about than his association with Kyle Forgeard. Forgeard, renowned as a Canadian YouTube sensation and the driving force behind the popular channel Nelk, shares a close alliance with the UFC President.

"Does Dana White have a stolen Mona Lisa?"

"So weird. They show guns, swords, and other sh*t, but blur a painting."

"He's so rich that he paid some dudes in France to steal it."

It is worth noting that the blurred artwork being Mona Lisa's painting appears to be a light-hearted speculation, as the art's silhouette doesn't bear a resemblance, and no public record supports White's acquisition of it.

Dana White reveals jaw-dropping earnings that Hasbulla made through partnerships with the UFC and Nelk Boys

Dana White shed light on Hasbulla's internet stardom in a recent appearance on the 'Hotboxin' podcast with Mike Tyson.

Fondly dubbed 'Mini Khabib,' Hasbulla's meteoric rise found him approached by the Nelk Boys, marking a unique synergy that propelled his earnings beyond expectations. The UFC president disclosed that the partnership with Hasbulla yielded extraordinary results, catapulting his earnings past the remarkable $1 million milestone.

This phenomenal financial triumph is attributed to strategic video game and t-shirt deals brokered between the UFC, the Nelk Boys, and the viral sensation himself. White stated:

"The Nelk Boys took really good care of him. When he came out here, they took him on like, this tour and did a lot of really good s**t for him. But Hasbulla’s done very well. I mean, we did a deal with him for the video game deal, we did a deal with him with t-shirts where he made a bunch of money. The kid’s made easily, easily over a million dollars, just with us and The Nelk Boys. So yeah, he’s killing it.”

