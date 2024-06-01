Does Dustin Poirier own a whiskey brand? Taking a closer look at the UFC star's venture into the liquor business

Dustin Poirier has cemented his legacy as an iconic figure in the UFC's lightweight division. With an impressive career record of 30-8 and one no-contest, he has proven himself as one of the elite MMA fighters. 'The Diamond' has translated his success in the octagon into substantial financial prosperity, boasting an estimated net worth of around $6 million.

While the former interim 155-pound champion has accumulated much of his wealth through his fighting career, he has also ventured into various lucrative business endeavors, further boosting his financial standing.

In January 2022, Poirier made a notable entry into the spirits industry by introducing his exclusive whiskey label, The Rare Stash Bourbon. This premium bourbon is available in a single variant, packaged in 750ml bottles, and is priced at approximately $100 in the US market.

Trending

Expand Tweet

According to its website, Rare Stash describes its product as a handcrafted blend of 15-year-old straight whiskies. Sourced from distilleries in North Carolina, this small-batch adult juice is presented as a limited series.

During an interview with Crypto.com in January 2022, 'The Diamond' discussed his aspirations to extend his business further by making his liquor available for purchase through cryptocurrency. However, it remains uncertain whether the company has initiated this endeavor.

In addition to his venture into the spirits industry, the 35-year-old Louisiana native also co-owns a Cajun hot sauce brand named 'Poirier's Louisiana Style', which he launched in collaboration with Heartbeat Hot Sauce Co. in December 2020.

Furthermore, Poirier has teamed up with REAP CBD to launch his own line of CBD products. He acquired Marcello's Wine Market in Lafayette the previous year, expanding his diverse business portfolio.

Poirier is set to face reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 302, scheduled for this Saturday at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

When Dustin Poirier discussed his decision to enter the liquor business

During a conversation with Mark McGinnis, managing director of the Seal Legacy Foundation, in July 2023, Dustin Poirier weighed in on his decision to venture into the liquor industry.

'The Diamond' revealed that he was initially intrigued by the concept of limited edition bourbon, which aligned with his passion as a bourbon collector:

"When I heard the idea of a collector's bourbon where each lot was going to be different, it really sparked my interest as a bourbon drinker and collector myself, and then I tasted the liquid, and I was like, 'Yeah, man, I'm in.'"

Poirier further explained that he integrated his bourbon company with his Good Fight Foundation, utilizing the auction of the bottles to raise funds aimed at assisting the underprivileged.

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (1:11):