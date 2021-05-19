Does Khabib Nurmagomedov have a kid?

Khabib Nurmagomedov belongs to a lineage of prolific wrestlers who have impressed the world with their grappling acumen. Khabib's late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, was a Sambo practitioner and one of the finest wrestling coaches in Russia. Meanwhile, Khabib's uncle, Nurmagomed Nurmagomedov, was also a decorated combat sambo athlete (WSC winner in 1992).

Although fans are privy to Khabib Nurmagomedov's relationship with his father and brothers, 'The Eagle' has hidden the rest of his personal life behind curtains. It is not common knowledge, but the former champion's family comprises four members, including his wife, Patimat Nurmagomedova, and their three kids.

Khabib's oldest child is his daughter Fatima Nurmagomedova, who was born on 1st June 2015. Two years later, Patimat gave birth to a baby boy on 30th December 2017. Khabib's first son was named after his great-grandfather, Magomed Nurmagomedov. In 2019, Khabib had his second son, Husayn Nurmagomedov, who has been named after one of the undefeated fighter's uncles.

During his post-fight interview at UFC 219, Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed why he avoids discussing his personal life with the media. The Dagestani Sambo practitioner said he wants to protect his family from social media vultures. Nurmagomedov also stated that, unlike Conor McGregor, the Russian refrains from posting social media updates about his family.

"I want to protect my family from media, from others, like, you know, sometimes media is good, but sometimes media is crazy. You cannot be very good all the time with the media. I don't want people to watch on my kids and family all the time. This is my life, you know, I am tired of this. That's why I protect my family from the media. I don't want to post everything," said Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Khabib Nurmagomedov performed Umrah recently with family and friends. pic.twitter.com/DtB1YDgjMS — 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@HaramainInfo) May 8, 2021

Khabib Nurmagomedov relinquished his lightweight throne in 2020

Following a stellar undefeated MMA career, Khabib Nurmagomedov hung up his boots and walked away from the sport in 2020. Nurmagomedov announced his retirement in the post-fight interview at UFC 254, where he submitted Justin Gaethje in the second round.

Dana White tried to persuade the retired champion to make a return for one last UFC outing, but Nurmagomedov refused the UFC president's offer. Ultimately, White announced Nurmagomedov's release from the UFC roster in February 2021.

Khabib Nurmagomedov thanked Dana White, the UFC, his teammates and the fans after White announced Nurmagomedov's official retirement.



(via @TeamKhabib) pic.twitter.com/jvmsnGqinm — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 19, 2021