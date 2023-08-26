"Does he know your 260?" - Fans react as Ryan Garcia accepts Bradley Martyn's sparring request (with this condition)

Boxing superstar Ryan Garcia has seemingly accepted social media influencer Bradley Martyn's sparring request. Martyn, an American bodybuilder and fitness influencer, has often suggested that his weight and strength advantage over most professional fighters would help him beat them in "street fight" scenarios.

On his Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk podcast, the 34-year-old has previously indicated that in a street fight situation with no rules, he'd simply overwhelm professional fighters (including MMA fighters and boxers) with his weight and strength.

Martyn's critics have pointed out that his weight and purported strength advantage, based on his being able to lift heavier weights, likely won't be enough to overcome the skill disparity against professional fighters.

Regardless, Bradley Martyn has now taken to 25-year-old American boxer Ryan Garcia's Instagram page and commented on a post wherein Garcia has posted multiple photos and videos. The post shows Garcia dropping social media influencers Adin Ross and Rangesh Mutama aka "N3on" with body shots during a sparring session.

Commenting on the post, Martyn appeared to call Garcia out to spar him next. The bodybuilder wrote:

"Me next"

One fan chimed in by alluding to the fact that Garcia last competed at a catchweight of 136 pounds. The fan asked whether Garcia knows that Martyn weighs around 260 pounds:

"does he know your 260?"

Garcia, for his part, agreed to spar Martyn, albeit under the condition that they'll only throw body shots in the sparring session. Responding to Martyn's comment, 'KingRy' wrote:

"@bradleymartyn all body shots let’s do it"

Some fans reacted by accusing Martyn of being a steroid user and insinuated that he's simply trying to enter the influencer boxing dominion. A few others predicted that 'KingRy' would knock the bodybuilder out. Nevertheless, some Instagram users implied that Martyn's significant weight advantage could be the X factor that would help turn the tables despite him not being a top-tier fighter like Garcia.

Furthermore, many fans called for Garcia to KO Martyn and expressed their excitement about the potential sparring session. One fan proceeded to highlight that Martyn comes across as being overconfident since he has consistently claimed that he could beat professional fighters.

Check out the screenshots of a few comments on Garcia's Instagram post below:

What's next for Ryan Garcia and Bradley Martyn?

Ryan Garcia's most recent boxing match witnessed him suffer a seventh-round KO defeat against archrival Gervonta Davis in April 2023. It marked the first loss of Garcia's professional boxing career.

Following that, Ryan Garcia has expressed interest in boxing Rolando Romero next. Apart from possibly facing 'Rolly,' Garcia also warned UFC bantamweight champion 'Sugar' Sean O'Malley that he'd dominantly defeat him if the MMA fighter crossed over to boxing.

On the other hand, Bradley Martyn has lately caught the attention of former UFC flyweight (125-pound) champion and current ONE flyweight (135-pound) champion Demetrious Johnson. After Martyn asserted that he could beat 'Mighty Mouse,' the latter recently revealed that he's trying to set up a grappling match between himself and the bodybuilder.