Does Nursulton Ruziboev have a brother? Everything you need to know about the UFC star's sibling 

Nursulton Ruziboev is set to make a quick octagon return, when he faces Dustin Stoltzfus in a middleweight bout on the main card of UFC Vegas 106.

Ad

Ruziboev will aim to put on a strong performance this weekend at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Does Nursulton Ruziboev have a brother?

Nursulton Ruziboev has a younger brother, Mashrabjon Ruziboev, who was set to make his UFC debut against Jared Gordon at UFC Vegas 102 earlier this year. Mashrabjon was supposed to face Gordon on a four-day short notice, however, the 29-year-old fell ill and pulled himself out of the lightweight bout. As a result, the Uzbek fighter was released from the promotion.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Notably, Mashrabjon (20-4-1) was on an impressive seven fight win streak on the regional level. His last defeat was an opening round submission loss against Vladimir Kanunnikov in 2021.

As for Nursulton (34-9-2), he recently secured a second-round knockout win over Eric McConico at UFC Seattle earlier this year. The 31-year-old will now take on Dustin Stoltzfus in a middleweight bout at UFC Vegas 106 this weekend. He is now 3-1 in the promotion and will hope to get on the middleweight rankings with a potential win over Stoltzfus.

Ad

During the UFC Seattle post-fight press conference, Nursulton opened up about his brother's difficult situation prior to UFC Vegas 102, saying:

''I’m so happy with this performance. A week ago, my brother’s fight got cancelled because he couldn’t make weight. We were stressed a little bit, and this win also has already fixed that straight...My brother, he’s my real brother and he couldn’t make his weight. When I saw him, he was so bad to my eyes, that’s why this was a little bit stressed, not the fight [being] cancelled.”

Ad

Check out Nursulton Ruziboev's comments below (0:26):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.