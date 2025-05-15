Does Nursulton Ruziboev have a brother? Everything you need to know about the UFC star's sibling 

Nursulton Ruziboev is set to make a quick octagon return, when he faces Dustin Stoltzfus in a middleweight bout on the main card of UFC Vegas 106.
Ruziboev will aim to put on a strong performance this weekend at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Does Nursulton Ruziboev have a brother?
Nursulton Ruziboev has a younger brother, Mashrabjon Ruziboev, who was set to make his UFC debut against Jared Gordon at UFC Vegas 102 earlier this year. Mashrabjon was supposed to face Gordon on a four-day short notice, however, the 29-year-old fell ill and pulled himself out of the lightweight bout. As a result, the Uzbek fighter was released from the promotion.
Notably, Mashrabjon (20-4-1) was on an impressive seven fight win streak on the regional level. His last defeat was an opening round submission loss against Vladimir Kanunnikov in 2021.
As for Nursulton (34-9-2), he recently secured a second-round knockout win over Eric McConico at UFC Seattle earlier this year. The 31-year-old will now take on Dustin Stoltzfus in a middleweight bout at UFC Vegas 106 this weekend. He is now 3-1 in the promotion and will hope to get on the middleweight rankings with a potential win over Stoltzfus.
During the UFC Seattle post-fight press conference, Nursulton opened up about his brother's difficult situation prior to UFC Vegas 102, saying:
''I’m so happy with this performance. A week ago, my brother’s fight got cancelled because he couldn’t make weight. We were stressed a little bit, and this win also has already fixed that straight...My brother, he’s my real brother and he couldn’t make his weight. When I saw him, he was so bad to my eyes, that’s why this was a little bit stressed, not the fight [being] cancelled.”
Check out Nursulton Ruziboev's comments below (0:26):