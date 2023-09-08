Does the UFC 5 trailer feature Hasbulla? The social media star shows up in the all-new reveal where you'd least expect to notice

To the delight of MMA fans worldwide, EA's MMA simulation title, UFC 5, recently got a full trailer release. The trailer showcased various promotional superstars like Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski, and Islam Makhachev in action.

However, what caught fight fans by surprise was social media superstar Hasbulla appearing in the trailer.

Hasbulla Magomedov, who suffers from a form of dwarfism, first gained popularity in 2021 due to a viral TikTok video where he engaged in an MMA-esque face-off against singer Abdu Rozik, who also shares a similar condition.

The Russian's popularity has since skyrocketed, even netting him a lucrative contract with the UFC in 2022. Furthermore, Hasbulla has also cornered fellow Russian Islam Makhachev during some of his fights.

Most viewers might have missed the 3ft 4 inches social media star in the UFC 5 trailer. Don't worry. We've got you covered. Like his real-world self, Hasbulla can be seen in-game, cornering lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

The new MMA simulator title's trailer showcased new and improved visuals and more fluid movements courtesy of the Frostbite engine. Apart from this, a new damage system, including doctor stoppages, has been confirmed for the game.

The new UFC game is slated for an October 27 release for next-generation consoles, including PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Loyal fans can pre-order the game's Deluxe edition and get various perks, including a 3-day early access.

Watch the UFC 5 trailer below:

Who are the cover athletes for UFC 5?

Only top UFC stars have historically been granted the honor of being the cover athletes for UFC games, and this time around, things are no different.

The standard edition of the game features pound-for-pound king Alexander Volkanovski and former flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko as the cover athletes.

The more premium Deluxe version of the game sports middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya on the cover.

By pre-ordering the Deluxe edition, fans can get access to numerous unique additions to the roster in addition to a 3-day early access.

The unique fighter additions include boxing legends Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson, former Hollywood superstar and martial artist Bruce Lee, MMA legend Fedor Emilianenko, four alter egos of Jon Jones, Israel Adesanya, and Alexander Volkanovski, among other perks.