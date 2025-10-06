  • home icon
  • "Doesn’t get enough hate" - Fans speculate Alex Pereira's brutal putdown was aimed at Khabib Nurmagomedov's ex-manager

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Oct 06, 2025 04:17 GMT
Fans react to Alex Pereira mocking an MMA manager. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Alex Pereira's recent dig at Khabib Nurmagomedov's ex-manager caught the attention of MMA fans worldwide. The majority of them loved the Brazilian's fiery response to the individual.

Pereira made his octagon return this past Saturday to challenge Magomed Ankalaev for the light heavyweight gold in a rematch at UFC 320. He lost his belt in their first encounter at UFC 313. As a result, the two-division champion suffered criticism from many in the MMA community, including Ali Abdelaziz, who was vocal about Ankalaev being a superior fighter. However, 'Poatan' proved everyone wrong by knocking out Ankalaev in the opening round to become a two-time 205-pound kingpin.

Championship Rounds recently took to X and shared Pereira's Instagram story in which he slammed Abdelaziz, writing:

''When a manager has never been an athlete and wants to promote to gain fame and money, but you’re the one in there risking your life, and he’s outside laughing''

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Finally, Ali doesn’t get enough hate''

Another stated:

''Ank had to pay for Ali running his mouth''

Other fans wrote:

''Ali is a cancer to this sport. People do not realize how much negativity he brings in so many ways in so many areas! Guy is amazing in a horrible way. Caught with him this time''
''As an Alex fan, I was really mad at Ank because of those mean tweets about alcohol and Poatan going back to the tire shop. Without those tweets, most people probably wouldn’t even hate on him, since his fights are actually exciting.''
Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]
Alex Pereira aims for superfight with an MMA legend

Prior to his light heavyweight rematch against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320, Alex Pereira hinted at a potential move to the heavyweight weight class.

Following his impressive victory, Pereira spoke to reporters at the post-fight press conference and voiced his desire to face former two-division champion Jon Jones at the UFC White House card next year:

''Thanks for congratulating me, but all I want is a superfight, I want to fight at heavyweight. With all due respect, with all the respect I have for the situation … I was going to ask for Jon Jones at the White House, but with everything that happened, it’s not the right time to talk about it. I want a superfight. It would be at the White House against Jon Jones. That’s a superfight.'' [1:44:34 of the interview]
Quick Links

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
