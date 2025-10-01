  • home icon
  • "Dude was just making 185," "His chin wouldn't survive at HW" - Fans react as Alex Pereira admits light heavyweight run could be over ahead of UFC 320

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Oct 01, 2025 14:23 GMT
Fans react to Alex Pereira
Fans react to Alex Pereira's potential heavyweight move. [Image courtesy: Getty]

MMA fans took notice of Alex Pereira's remarks about his future in the UFC's light heavyweight division as he hinted at a possible switch to a higher weight class.

Pereira is aiming to reclaim his 205-pound throne when he faces Ankalaev in a rematch, as the two are set to headline UFC 320 on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In a recent media day, Pereira discussed the upcoming heavyweight title matchup between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 next month:

''It’s a tough fight. Tom is a complete fighter, but I do feel like he’s fought a lot of aggressive guys, and I think Gane is a guy who’s gonna do a lot of moving, he’s gonna be a little more cautious, and that moving around a lot might frustrate Tom. First, second, third round, maybe Tom can’t find Ciryl Gane, I think it’s gonna be a different fight.''
also-read-trending Trending

'Poatan' also suggested that his stint in the light heavyweight division may be coming to an end:

''I really don’t know. We’ll have to see. Obviously, my body gets heavier. I don’t know how long I can cut to 205. We’re just going to have to see and take it fight by fight.''

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Dude was just making 185''

Another one stated:

''His chin wouldn't survive at HW''

Other fans wrote:

''Tom vs Pereira at IFW or White House would be big''
''Heavyweight will be tough for him cuz he will have trouble those guys are bigger and heavier''
Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @MMAJunkie on X]
Notably, the Brazilian shared a video on social media last month, revealing that he weighed more than 234 pounds two weeks prior to his title fight against Ankalaev. In the past, he voiced his desire to become a three-division champion by moving up to heavyweight.

When Tom Aspinall discussed facing Alex Pereira in a superfight

In an interview with ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto, Tom Aspinall shared his opinion on Alex Pereira's potential move to the heavyweight weight class:

''I've seen the pictures when I'm like staring at him...Not because I'm trying to intimidate them, because I really enjoy studying people's psychology before the fight...He's just lost his title in a tough fight. I think that Ankalaev remains to be a tough matchup for him. Let's see if he gets through the next one...I'm only speaking as if I was in his position, I'd want to get that one back first." [13:06 of the interview]
