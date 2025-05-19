"Doing everything in life except beating Poatan" - Fans stunned as Jiří Procházka nears master’s degree with wild thesis on blood and altitude

News of former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka nearing the completion of his master's degree has elicited reactions from netizens. Procházka was last seen in action at UFC 311, where he TKO'd Jamahal Hill in Round 3 of their bout.
According to sources, the UFC wanted the Czech fighter to compete against newly minted 205 kingpin Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 317. However, due to university exams, Procházka declined the last-minute bout.
Procházka has nearly completed his master's degree, according to a post shared by popular MMA page ACD MMA on X. The caption for the post read:
"🎓 Jiri Prochazka has shared that he’s almost finished acquiring his master's degree 👏 His subjects are: ▫️ Criminology ▫️ Management + Marketing for Security Forces ▫️ Professional Self Defence ▫️ English ▫️ A thesis on blood analysis before and after high altitude training."
Fans were quick to chime in. A user wrote:
"This man doing everything in life except beating Poatan."
"Gonna be a bodyguard for some Euro leader with creds like that."
"A very Jiri Prochazka thing to do 👀🇨🇿"
"This guy betters himself in all aspects of life. Respect"
Jiří Procházka's manager confirms why Procházka didn’t accept short-notice Magomed Ankalaev bout
Despite suffering back-to-back knockout losses to Alex Pereira, Jiří Procházka called out 'Poatan' for a trilogy bout after returning to winning ways at UFC 311.
However, Magomed Ankalaev dethroned the Brazilian via unanimous decision at UFC 313. A rematch for 'Poatan' to reclaim the throne is in the cards, and as per Ankalaev, Pereira has declined a short-notice rematch.
Meanwhile, Procházka was also offered a shot against the champion, but he backed off because of university exams. Ariel Helwani was informed by Prochazka's manager, Tim Simpson, that his client would not want short-notice bouts anytime soon since he performs fairly when he has a proper camp.
Simpson said:
"When he gets full proper camps, he looks so much better because he’s so diligent with his body. So, I don’t think he’s gonna be a short notice guy anytime soon."
Check out Jiří Procházka's manager's comments below (2:50:25)