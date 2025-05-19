"Doing everything in life except beating Poatan" - Fans stunned as Jiří Procházka nears master’s degree with wild thesis on blood and altitude

News of former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka nearing the completion of his master's degree has elicited reactions from netizens. Procházka was last seen in action at UFC 311, where he TKO'd Jamahal Hill in Round 3 of their bout.

Ad

According to sources, the UFC wanted the Czech fighter to compete against newly minted 205 kingpin Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 317. However, due to university exams, Procházka declined the last-minute bout.

Procházka has nearly completed his master's degree, according to a post shared by popular MMA page ACD MMA on X. The caption for the post read:

"🎓 Jiri Prochazka has shared that he’s almost finished acquiring his master's degree 👏 His subjects are: ▫️ Criminology ▫️ Management + Marketing for Security Forces ▫️ Professional Self Defence ▫️ English ▫️ A thesis on blood analysis before and after high altitude training."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Jiří Procházka almost finished acquiring master's degree in post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans were quick to chime in. A user wrote:

"This man doing everything in life except beating Poatan."

Few others commented:

"Gonna be a bodyguard for some Euro leader with creds like that."

"A very Jiri Prochazka thing to do 👀🇨🇿"

"This guy betters himself in all aspects of life. Respect"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @acdmma_ on X]

Jiří Procházka's manager confirms why Procházka didn’t accept short-notice Magomed Ankalaev bout

Despite suffering back-to-back knockout losses to Alex Pereira, Jiří Procházka called out 'Poatan' for a trilogy bout after returning to winning ways at UFC 311.

Ad

However, Magomed Ankalaev dethroned the Brazilian via unanimous decision at UFC 313. A rematch for 'Poatan' to reclaim the throne is in the cards, and as per Ankalaev, Pereira has declined a short-notice rematch.

Meanwhile, Procházka was also offered a shot against the champion, but he backed off because of university exams. Ariel Helwani was informed by Prochazka's manager, Tim Simpson, that his client would not want short-notice bouts anytime soon since he performs fairly when he has a proper camp.

Ad

Simpson said:

"When he gets full proper camps, he looks so much better because he’s so diligent with his body. So, I don’t think he’s gonna be a short notice guy anytime soon."

Check out Jiří Procházka's manager's comments below (2:50:25)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subham Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.

A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.

When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.