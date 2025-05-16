Magomed Ankalaev accuses Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka of ducking, fans say: "They’re scared, champ"

Magomed Ankalaev took to X to issue an open challenge to the light heavyweight roster after Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka seemingly ducked him. Fans have reacted to Ankalaev’s tweet.
Ankalaev dethroned 'Poatan' at UFC 313 to become the new light heavyweight champion. After Pereira’s reign ended, a rematch was in the talks, with both fighters and UFC CEO Dana White seconding it. However, as per recent reports, Pereira has declined a short-notice rematch. The Russian champion also claimed that Jiri Prochazka has also ducked him.
Hence, he issued an open challenge on X.
"Guys is there anyone in the Light Heavyweight division who’s willing to fight me? Because Jiri and Alex do not want to fight."
Check out Magomed Ankalaev's tweet below:
Fans reacted to the post. A user wrote:
"THEY ARE SCARED CHAMP"
Others commented:
"How much time do I have to train?"
"Jiri will KO you"
Check out a few more reactions below:
Why did Jiri Prochazka decline a fight against Magomed Ankalaev?
Jiri Prochazka was last seen in action when he knocked out Jamahal Hill at UFC 311. After the fight, Prochazka called out Alex Pereira for a trilogy bout, despite being 0-2 against 'Poatan.' However, at UFC 313, Pereira’s reign came to an end.
Now, a rematch with Magomed Ankalaev is the only way for the Brazilian to avenge his loss and reclaim his glory. However, Pereira reportedly declined the offer of an immediate rematch.
Meanwhile, Prochazka has turned down a fight against the UFC light heavyweight champion because of university exams. Prochazka’s manager, Tim Simpson, who appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, confirmed the same. Simpson said:
"He’s doing his exams. That’s legit... So, he wants to finish the exams. But also, he’s done a lot of short notice stuff for them before... When he gets full proper camps, he looks so much better because he’s so diligent with his body. So, I don’t think he’s gonna be a short notice guy anytime soon."
Check out Tim Simpson's comments below (2:50:00):