Magomed Ankalaev accuses Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka of ducking, fans say: "They’re scared, champ"

Magomed Ankalaev took to X to issue an open challenge to the light heavyweight roster after Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka seemingly ducked him. Fans have reacted to Ankalaev’s tweet.

Ad

Ankalaev dethroned 'Poatan' at UFC 313 to become the new light heavyweight champion. After Pereira’s reign ended, a rematch was in the talks, with both fighters and UFC CEO Dana White seconding it. However, as per recent reports, Pereira has declined a short-notice rematch. The Russian champion also claimed that Jiri Prochazka has also ducked him.

Hence, he issued an open challenge on X.

"Guys is there anyone in the Light Heavyweight division who’s willing to fight me? Because Jiri and Alex do not want to fight."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Magomed Ankalaev's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans reacted to the post. A user wrote:

"THEY ARE SCARED CHAMP"

Others commented:

"How much time do I have to train?"

"Jiri will KO you"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan comments on Magomed Ankalaev's post. [Screenshots courtesy: @AnkalaevM on X]

Why did Jiri Prochazka decline a fight against Magomed Ankalaev?

Jiri Prochazka was last seen in action when he knocked out Jamahal Hill at UFC 311. After the fight, Prochazka called out Alex Pereira for a trilogy bout, despite being 0-2 against 'Poatan.' However, at UFC 313, Pereira’s reign came to an end.

Ad

Now, a rematch with Magomed Ankalaev is the only way for the Brazilian to avenge his loss and reclaim his glory. However, Pereira reportedly declined the offer of an immediate rematch.

Meanwhile, Prochazka has turned down a fight against the UFC light heavyweight champion because of university exams. Prochazka’s manager, Tim Simpson, who appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, confirmed the same. Simpson said:

"He’s doing his exams. That’s legit... So, he wants to finish the exams. But also, he’s done a lot of short notice stuff for them before... When he gets full proper camps, he looks so much better because he’s so diligent with his body. So, I don’t think he’s gonna be a short notice guy anytime soon."

Ad

Check out Tim Simpson's comments below (2:50:00):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subham Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.

A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.

When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.