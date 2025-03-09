"Most people don’t like it” - Jiri Prochazka calls out Alex Pereira and sends Magomed Ankalaev a message following close UFC 313 title fight

Jiri Prochazka was firmly fixed on the UFC 313 main event between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev, which took place on March 8. The pair competed for the light heavyweight title, with Ankalaev becoming the first man to defeat 'Poatan' at 205 pounds and the new champion.

Ahead of the bout, the Dagestani declared that he would prove that he could stand and trade strikes with Pereira, one of the most devastating strikers in MMA history. Ankalaev's prediction was scoffed at by fans and pundits, but he proved doubters wrong by finding success on the feet.

He landed the biggest punch of the fight in Round 2, which saw the Brazilian wobble against the fence after being caught with a sharp left hand.

Following the light heavyweight title fight, Prochakza took to X to share message with the new champion, as well as call out his former two-time opponent, Pereira. 'BJP' wrote:

"Congrats to @AnkalaevM, beautiful pressure. Most people don't like it, but you won the title for now.... @AlexPereiraUFC, last dance?"

Catch Jiri Prochazka's post below:

Having knocked out Prochazka on two occasions, at UFC 285 and UFC 303, promotional matchmakers will likely not opt to pair them against each other for a third time.

During the post-event press conference, UFC CEO Dana White hinted that an immediate rematch between Pereira and Ankalaev could be next.

Jiri Prochazka switches focus from Alex Pereira to Magomed Ankalaev

While UFC CEO Dana White appeared to be leaning towards a rematch between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev following their close UFC 313 fight, Jiri Prochazka has shared his interest in facing the new champion himself.

The Czech fighter is 5-2 at 205 pounds in the UFC, with his two losses both coming against 'Poatan' in title fights. Having yet to face Ankalaev, the former champion appears confident about receiving the next title shot.

'BJP' recently secured a TKO win over another former champion, Jamahal Hill, when they clashed at UFC 311. It was arguably Prochazka's best performance in the octagon, and he showed renewed defensive abilities on the feet.

Following Pereira's loss to Ankalaev, Prochazka initially called for a trilogy bout with the Brazilian before switching his focus and posting the following online:

"Or better idea. Let's go straight to hunt for the title."

Catch Jiri Prochazka's post below:

