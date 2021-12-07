"Don't hate the player, hate the game" - Eugene Bareman clarifies his comments about Khabib Nurmagomedov's trash talk after Javier Mendez responds

Eugene Bareman has clarified his comments about Khabib Nurmagomedov's trash talk after the former UFC lightweight champion's coach Javier Mendez responded to the comments on his podcast.

Bareman recently stated that Khabib "talks more sh*t about other fighters than anybody" in the UFC right now.

Submission Radio @SubmissionRadio “They had their own unique place in the sport. Now they’re just like everybody else. Khabib talks just as much shit as everybody else. He used to respect all fighters. He used to respect all fighters a lot. Same as Makhachev.”



Eugene on the changes he noticed with Khabib’s team “They had their own unique place in the sport. Now they’re just like everybody else. Khabib talks just as much shit as everybody else. He used to respect all fighters. He used to respect all fighters a lot. Same as Makhachev.”Eugene on the changes he noticed with Khabib’s team https://t.co/RixforkQWY

He pointed out that while Khabib Nurmagomedov and other Dagestani fighters have refrained from indulging in trash talk previously, they have clearly changed their stance in recent times.

During an interview with It's Time for Sports, Bareman explained that he doesn't have a problem with Khabib Nurmagomedov or Dagestanis trash talking as a whole. He also said that he objects to trash talking even when his own team does it.

Referring to Dagestani fighters as the last of the true "purists" who believed in doing their talking inside the cage and not outside it, Bareman said he was disappointed to learn that that's not the case anymore.

Having said that, Bareman understands that in the fight game, fighters are forced to talk trash in order to generate hype and earn more revenue.

"Don't hate the player, hate the game. This game at this level it forces you into particular types of behaviors and you have to do certain things. I don't like it. Just for the record, I don't like it when my team does it, I cringe at it, I hate it...I might not agree with it but tit's a part of the landscape of the sport now and it definitely has an impact on your career. What I'm trying to say is the Dagestanis never used to do that. They were like the last bastion of hope for a guy like me who doesn't like to see that behavior. They were the last culture that never used to do this. Not my guys or all the other teams in the world. They already let the game change their culture...that Dagestanis were the last; Khabib, Makhachev whoever, they were the last guys that weren't willing to change. They were willing to just fight and fight hard, forget all the social media, that's what I used to love about them."

Catch It's Time For Sports' full interview with Eugene Bareman below:

Conor McGregor lashed out at Khabib Nurmagomedov for jibing at Jose Aldo

Khabib Nurmagomedov's arch rival Conor McGregor recently called 'The Eagle' a 'fool' for claiming that Jose Aldo is no longer an elite fighter.

Following the Brazilian's recent victory over Rob Font at UFC Vegas 44, the Irishman lashed out at Khabib Nurmagomedov for saying that Aldo is past his prime. On Twitter, the former two-division UFC titleholder wrote:

"He should have just kept quiet about Aldo. He is a fool now."

Also Read Article Continues below

Aldo is currently on a three-fight win streak inside the octagon and is likely one win away from another shot at the bantamweight title.

WATCH: 5 UFC fighters who grew up dirt poor

Edited by Harvey Leonard