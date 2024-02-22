"Don't have too much time left" - Alex Pereira acknowledges reality about aspirations of becoming three-division UFC champ

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has the distinction of being the fastest to win championships in two different weight classes in the UFC.

Pereira won the middleweight title and the light heavyweight title in the span of seven fights with his debut in 2021 and him securing the light heavyweight title in 2023. He was questioned by Ariel Helwani in an interview on The MMA Hour about his aspirations for a third title, the heavyweight championship.

'Poatan' explained honestly that he's on the wrong side of his thirties and that he has limited time. However, he did not dismiss the possibility entirely considering his walking weight is quite heavy to begin with. He said:

“He’s thirty six [years of age]. He’s gonna turn thirty seven. He don’t have too much time left. He feel that many people sometimes try to get even one belt, they cannot. He did two so there’s not much to all else to achieve so in the near future for sure. [No one’s gone three [championships]!"

He added:

"You think in the next couple years, this is something you’d like to try?] Possible. Yeah, he’s a big guy. He walks around probably right now 230 [pounds] [or] 235. Heavyweight maybe 260, if he can go up to 240-250, he don’t have to kill himself to be a heavyweight.”

Check out Alex Pereira's full comments below (14:34):

Jamahal Hill defends UFC 300 headliner between himself and Alex Pereira

Former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill will challenge Alex Pereira in the latter's first title defense in the upcoming blockbuster card, UFC 300.

UFC 300's historic status has imposed high expectations on the promotion from fans and the main event announcement has not been received ideally. Hill hit back on his YouTube channel and reminded fans that every fight on the main card featured a champion or a former champion.

He said:

"The reaction to this has been kind of a mix of things here and there. It’s been a lot of outrage, a lot of disappointment and things like that. To be honest, it’s crazy to me because, for the most part, a lot of these people are the same people that spent the better part of a year calling me a crybaby. But it’s crazy to see how a card can be stacked – the main card literally has a former champion or champion in every single fight."

Hill also defended UFC president Dana White and his promises of delivering a worthy card.

Check out Jamahal Hill's full comments on his matchup with Alex Pereira below (20:34):