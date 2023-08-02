"Don't play games with us" - Conor McGregor baffles fans with one-word tweet hinting at UFC return

The eagerly awaited return of Conor McGregor is a constant topic of contemplation among MMA enthusiasts. The Irishman has tantalized fans with hints of his comeback for quite a while now, but there hasn't been any definitive news regarding his return to active competition.

After Justin Gaethje secured the "BMF" championship with a stunning head-kick knockout victory over Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor took to Twitter, confidently predicting a swift knockout victory in the event of a potential face-off against the American inside the octagon.

Gaethje initially responded to McGregor's comments during the UFC 291 post-fight press conference, dismissing the possibility of a showdown with 'The Notorious.' However, a recent tweet from Gaethje indicates a change of heart, as he challenged McGregor to sign the contractual agreement for the highly-anticipated fight.

In the most recent development in the ongoing saga, Conor McGregor took to Twitter to claim that he has signed the bout agreement.

Needless to say, the tantalizing tweet baffled fight fans, who swiftly reacted to the fresh developments. One fan wrote:

"Don't play games with us."

Another fan wrote:

"Please let this be real."

Yet another fan couldn't help but feel sorry for Michael Chandler:

"Nah, if this is legit, it's sh*t for Chandler."

Meanwhile, some fans, well aware of McGregor's antics, took the opportunity to create and share numerous memes, adding a humorous twist to the developments:

Check out some of the reactions below:

[via: @thenotoriousmma on Twitter]

Nate Diaz endorses Conor McGregor's callout for a potential clash against Justin Gaethje

Former UFC lightweight title challenger Nate Diaz believes that the next fight to make is between Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje.

Gaethje recently laid hands on the 'BMF' championship that Diaz helped bring to fruition at UFC 291, scoring a second-round head-kick stoppage against Dustin Poirier.

Following the victory, he was called out by McGregor on Twitter. Despite Gaethje hitting back and accusing the Irishman of using steroids, Nate Diaz endorsed the matchup and criticized Gaethje for his response.

Speaking in a recent interview with All Out Fighting, Diaz stated:

“I think Conor and Gaethje should fight, I think that would be nice. But, Gaethje might try to act like he’s too cool or something. But, it shows how much of a nerd he is. He doesn’t have anybody to fight, who’s he going to fight? Who’s Gaethje going to fight? There’s nobody to fight.”

Catch Diaz's comments below (6:00):