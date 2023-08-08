"Don't turn into walking CTE" - Fans in utter shock as Conor McGregor tweets bizarre hint about fighting Anthony Joshua next

Conor McGregor has seemingly lost all inhibitions about hinting at new matchups every other day. While he initially looked set to return to the octagon against Michael Chandler after a two-year hiatus, that matchup seems to be rapidly falling apart.

The Dubliner has since redirected his focus at a BMF title fight against Justin Gaethje and a trilogy clash against Nate Diaz. While those callouts still had some credibility, McGregor has now bizarrely insinuated that he is fighting Anthony Joshua next.

Joshua is currently left without an opponent after his scheduled foe Dillian Whyte's drug tests returned 'an adverse finding'. Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn plans to find a replacement for Saturday's clash at London's O2 Arena and promised an announcement soon.

Reacting to Hearn's post, Conor McGregor bizarrely hinted that he might be Joshua's next opponent. 'Notorious' wrote:

"BIG ANNOUNCEMENT INCOMING!"

McGregor's post brushed up fans the wrong way who have seemingly had enough of his Twitter antics by now. While some brought up drug abuse allegations, others gave him reality checks about the potential outcome of fighting Joshua. @maxchadwickNFT wrote:

"Bro, u got TKO by Floyd, don't do this, don't turn into walking CTE"

@McTwisted wrote:

"Someone's on the sauce again."

Catch more comments below:

Image courtesy: @TheNotoriousMMA on Twitter

"He’s not Gladiator anymore" - Ali Abdelaziz believes Conor McGregor will never fight again

While Conor McGregor continues to level shots at every big draw in the sport, the Irishman is yet to re-enter the USADA testing pool, which he left in the third quarter of 2021. Judging by the Irishman's hesitation or procrastination in returning to competition, Ali Abdelaziz believes McGregor might never fight again.

According to the Dominance MMA CEO, McGregor's latest callout to Justin Gaethje was a mere clout-chasing attempt as 'Notorious' misses the limelight. Abdelaziz believes Conor McGregor is already retired and no longer a gladiator, unlike Islam Makhachev, Justin Gaethje, or Max Holloway. Abdelaziz recently told TMZ Sports:

"Justin Gaethje’s a gladiator. Dustin Poirier’s a gladiator, Kamaru Usman, Islam [Makhachev], Max Holloway, all those guys are gladiators. He’s not a gladiator anymore. The Gladiator, when they’ve done, they clean, they do that the extra work, he’s the worker. He’s not Gladiator. He wants his name to be mentioned. He misses his hype...I believe he using Justin Gaethje’s name to keep himself relevant, I don’t think this guy will ever fight again."

Catch Abdelaziz's comments below: