"Don’t do this to us" - Tom Aspinall urges Bruce Buffer to give in to veteran fighter Jim Miller's unique introduction demand for UFC 300

Jim Miller's request to be introduced as Jim 'F***ing' Miller at UFC 300 has been turned down by Bruce Buffer. This, however, has drawn the attention of UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, who has taken to X/Twitter to implore Buffer to reconsider his stance.

Prior to Aspinall's tweet, Buffer claimed that, out of respect for Miller, he would be willing to compromise and replace 'F***ing' with 'Friggin,' but specified that he simply did not like cursing during work hours. Unfortunately for Buffer, the compromise is not enough for Aspinall.

"Bruce don’t do this to us"

Expand Tweet

For the rare few, Buffer affords them unique introductions beyond the standard ones, which consist of a fighter's name and their given nickname or alias. However, fighters of particular standing in the sport, like Jon Jones and Conor McGregor, have been introduced as 'The One, The Only.'

Like Miller, Jones and McGregor were/are both connected to UFC 300. Jones recently disclosed that he was offered the headline spot on the card, but due to the severity of his pectoral tendon tear from which he is still recovering, had no choice but to decline.

Meanwhile, McGregor recently teased a return at UFC 300. However, the UFC is yet to confirm him as the main event for the card, with the Irishman previously claiming that his return bout with Michael Chandler will take place on June 29 at middleweight, which does not coincide with UFC 300.

Will Israel Adesanya headline UFC 300?

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya recently teased his octagon return by sharing a poster for the historical action epic '300' on his Instagram stories. Whether he was merely trolling his fans or hinting at a potential middleweight title fight with Dricus du Plessis at the event remains to be seen.

Expand Tweet

However, du Plessis isn't the only fighter he could face in the card's main event. A light heavyweight title fight and MMA trilogy bout with Alex Pereira is also on the table, given 'Poatan's' previous callout. But, for now, nothing is confirmed.