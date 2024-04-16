"DQ via illegal use of the forehead" - Fans play along as Nina-Marie Daniele teases "officially signed" joke fight with Polyana Viana at UFC 301

Fans recently expressed their thoughts following Nina-Marie Daniele's recent hint about a joke fight with Polyana Viana at UFC 301.

Daniele is a prominent figure in the MMA community, known for her comedic interviews and social media presence. Being a content creator for the UFC, she gets unprecedented access to several fighters and knows how to make clips that go viral on the internet.

In her latest tweet, she playfully posed with Viana, announcing their fight in the co-main event of UFC 301, writing:

''BREAKING: Polyana Viana vs Nina Drama is officially signed! Co-Main Event for UFC 301 in Rio, Brazil. SEE YOU SOON @Polyanavianaa #UFC301 #UFC @ufc @UFCBrasil Who y’all got? And how?''

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their predictions for the fight. Take a look at some of their reactions below:

''DQ via illegal use of the forehead''

''I got Nina by spinning forehead before round 3''

''Nina will use the 5 head smash and get DQd!''

Check out more reactions below:

Screenshot of Nina-Marie Daniele's post on X

Despite her lack of combat sports experience, Daniele's social media presence and relationships with fighters have helped her build a solid reputation in the MMA scene.

The former Playboy model ventured into mixed martial arts content creation in June 2022. In her first interview, she spoke with Khabib Nurmagomedov, the former lightweight champion of the UFC, during his induction into the Hall of Fame.

Meanwhile, Viana is coming off a second-round knockout loss to Gillian Robertson at UFC 297.

When Nina-Marie Daniele spoke about her background in MMA

Nina-Marie Daniele isn't your typical reporter. Despite her appearance as a model who moved into MMA reporting, it is important to note that Daniele has experience in several different combat sports.

Speaking on the same, Daniele disclosed that she trained in boxing and karate as a child during an interview with Cageside Press conducted during UFC X, a two-day event held in Las Vegas in 2022. She went on to discuss her long-term plans for herself as an MMA reporter:

"Well I've been a fan of the UFC for a very very long time. I grew up doing karate then I was boxing for a very long time. I have a background in Muay Thai, Krav Maga and I've loved the UFC ever since I can remember. So it's an honor for me to be here. So I know it's gonna take a minute for everyone to get used to me. But I'm here, I'm here baby, I'm here for the long haul."

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's comments below (0:25):

