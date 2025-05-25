"Dream come true for Duck" - Fans react as Jon Jones gets slammed around in a swimming pool in Thailand 

Jon Jones is currently in Thailand for a Russian spin-off of the UFC's famous The Ultimate Fighter reality TV show. Jones will operate as the coach for one of the teams, while former UFC fighter and star Nate Diaz will serve as the other coach. 'Bones' has shared plenty of footage of his time in Thailand, which he appears to be thoroughly enjoying. But his lack of interest in a title fight against Tom Aspinall has seen fans heavily criticize the two-division champion's time in Asia.

Recent footage of the American in a swimming pool wrestling with several fighters competing on the show has drawn a number of reactions from fans, all of which negative.

@Home_of_Fight took to X to post footage of Jones alongside the show's contestants, writing this:

"Jon Jones in the pool with Dagestanis. They don't care that he's the baddest man in the world."

Check out the footage below:

One fan slammed Jones as a "duck" for avoiding a title unification bout with Tom Aspinall, the interim heavyweight champion. @enigma3am wrote:

"Dream come true for Duck"

Several other fans commented on how Aspinall must feel seeing the footage, writing:

"Aspinall must be fuming seeing Jon enjoying this moment of whimsy"

"Tom wishes he was there"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to Jones' swimming pool footage

Jon Jones shares cryptic answer after being asked about his retirement

Jon Jones is the current holder of the UFC heavyweight title, whilst Tom Aspinall is the division's interim champion. The pair have both defended their title once. 'Bones' defeated Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, whilst Aspinall knocked out Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304.

Following Jones' win over Miocic, there was an expectation that a title unification bout with the inteirm champion would take place. UFC CEO Dana White has remained confident that the fight will happen, but Jones' words have painted a different picture.

The American has been accused of avoiding Aspinall, as well as being labeled as "retired" despite not making any announcements as such. He was recently asked by a fan how it felt to be done fighting, and he responded with:

"I don't know if I wanna call it retired. I feel like I'll always have an ability to pop out and show 'em. I've had many breaks throughout my career, my identity outside of fighting is well intact. I'm genuinely enjoying lige, I'm growing in different ways."

Catch Jon Jones' post below:

