Dricus du Plessis' ex-rival goes on unfiltered rant at "dumb c*nts" over "Israel Adesanya's downfall" posts: "He made Paulo Costa look like a baby"

Israel Adesanya has found himself on a three-fight losing streak, a position once thought unthinkable for him. Thus, fan rhetoric about his downfall has begun, which sparked a furious reaction from an ex-UFC fighter who once faced Dricus du Plessis, the current UFC middleweight champion.

It was none other than Darren Till. In the wake of 'The Last Stylebender's' recent TKO loss to Nassourdine Imavov, the MMA fandom has posed questions about Adesanya's decline. This enraged Till.

The ex-UFC middleweight responded with a lengthy tweet, blasting those for criticizing Adesanya's rough patch.

"I have just read a comment on an MMA page saying the downfall of Israel Adesanya needs to be studied!!!!!!! Can everyone on here who is not an absolute moron actually understand that statement!!!!! I am trying so hard to understand it but can't... I'm so confused... What downfall???? I've seen people comment about downfallls studies etc... all that sh*t like the downfall of Darren Till needs to be studied. I get that. I should have excelled more in the UFC than I did but some certain factors didn't let me.... But now. I swear I cannot even fathom that I have just seen a comment saying Israel Adesanya's downfall needs to be studied."

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Till took the time to list off Adesanya's middleweight accomplishments, arguing against the rhetoric developing against him.

"Me and Izzy aren't friends I wouldn't even say I am his biggest fan outuside of the octagon etc.... but that's got f*ck all to do with what that man has achieved in this sport. He was a f*cking wrecking machine at middleweight. No one could beat him. Literally at one stage he looked unbeatable in his title reign. People only cried for the fight between me and him because of styles but facts are facts he was f*cking ruining everyone. He made Paulo Costa look like a baby, who by the way had a war with Yoel Romero. He absolutely bodied Robert Whittaker. Izzy was an absolute wrecking machine in his day."

The full statement can be read in the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Till even hailed Adesanya as one of the greatest middleweights of all time.

Israel Adesanya is on his worst career run

At one point, Israel Adesanya was an undefeated star. His first-ever loss to Jan Błachowicz was not worrisome. He was, after all, still the middleweight champion. But now, he is 1-4 in his last five fights.

Expand Tweet

Worse still, he has lost three consecutive fights to Sean Strickland, Dricus du Plessis, and now Nassourdine Imavov, with the last two losses being finishes. This will almost certainly lead to a massive rankings drop for the once invincible Adesanya.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.